Saqib Saleem To Star In Apoorva Lakhia's Web Series For Viacom 18

Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem has proved that he is one of the most talented actors with his many projects. According to a media report, he is all set to feature in Crackdown, an espionage action drama. It will be an online series that is being directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Suresh Nair will serve as a screenwriter and the dialogues of the series will be by Chintan Gandhi. According to the media report, the show will be available to stream on Viacom 18’s recently launched platform, Voot Select.

Talking to a news agency, Saqib Saleem opened up about the same. He said that Apoorva Lakhia reached out to him with the script and he found it very gripping. He also said that it was in his area to do a show like this. Talking about the show, he said that it is a nice, crisp narrative without any unnecessary dialogues. He further added that it is a filmy show that is set in a very real space.

The actor also said that the show has colours of heroism and action but it is still rooted in reality. Talking about the show, he said that it is an edge of the seat thriller drama and it is not like one guy is fighting 20 people. He also said that the show is written very well and he said yes to the project when he read the final draft. Talking about his ambition, he said that he always wanted to be an action hero and this show was his chance to play a character like that.

Saqib Saleem also opened up about the plot of the show. He said that the show is about how his character and his team are on a mission to solve small issues to realise that there is a big conspiracy going on in the country that is a threat to national security. He also said that it is the different crackdowns they do throughout the season to realise what the conspiracy is.

Actor Saqib Saleem will be seen next in '83 with Ranveer Singh and other talented actors. '83 is about Indian cricket team’s World Cup triumph in 1983. Saquib Saleem is playing the character of Mohinder Amarnath in '83.

