'83: Saqib Saleem Exults Over 'rare Find' Of A Historic Moment From 1983 World Cup

Thirty-seven years after India won its first Cricket World Cup, the historic moment is all set to be brought alive in the movie ‘83. With Ranveer Singh in charge of the squad in the role of the then captain Kapil Dev, the entire journey of the triumph at Lord’s will be brought to the big screen by Kabir Khan. One of the important members of this campaign was all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath, who is being played by Saqib Saleem.

The all-rounder had played a crucial role in the entire campaign, more so in the final, where he was adjudged the Man of the Match. Cricket lovers might be familiar with that moment when he trapped the last man Michael Holding leg before wicket, sparking frenzied celebrations, at the stadium.

Saqib recently spotted a photograph of the very moment when the umpire lifted his finger to dismiss the West Indian fast bowler for 6, thus declaring India as the winner. Amarnath and wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani are seen with their hands raised to appeal while Holding was caught in front of the wicket after attempting a pull shot.

Reacting to the post, the actor called it a ‘rare find’. The Dobaara star wrote how he could not believe that he had got the opportunity to ‘relive and recreate’ the ‘historic’ campaign.

Here’s the post:

Amarnath had finished with figures of 3-12 in his 7 overs, and had also played a crucial knock of 26 earlier on, to help India post 183.

Meanwhile, Saqib’s look as Amarnath and that of the other stars were all unveiled last month. The official poster and teaser were launched at a grand event in Chennai. ‘83 is set to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

Jim paa ki wajah se hi toh hum World Cup 1983 mein itni durr tak pohonch paaye!

What an honour and joy it has been to play this legend on the big screen.

