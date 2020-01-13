Ranveer Singh Reveals The First-look Of Saqib Saleem As Mohinder Amarnath In '83

To the extensive list of Bollywood’s interest in making biographical flicks, another one has made its addition. '83 will also be a biography of the monumental victory of the 1983 World Cup spearheaded by Kapil Dev.

Ranveer Singh will essay the role of the maestro and was seen on several instances trying to perfect the Natraj Shot, that Kapil Dev is known for. However, recently the actor is not only sharing moments of his character but also many of his film’s supporting roles and characters.

Today, on January 13th, 2020, he took to his Instagram to share a picture of Saqib Saleem who will be essaying the role of Mohinder Amarnath.

Ranveer Singh’s ‘83 cast revealed

Ranveer Singh shared the picture of the Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem who will essay the important role of Mohinder Amarnath. He earlier shared the picture of Tahir Bhasin, the actor who is set to play cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. It had been announced last year that the Chhichhore actor Tahir Raj Bhasin will be seen in the shoes of Gavaskar.

He later posted the first look of Jiiva as K.Shrikanth as well. Today he shared Mohindar Amarnath's character look. Check it here:

Biographies and more

’83 is an upcoming biographical sports film directed by Kabir Khan. It is produced by Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone, and Sajid Nadiadwala. The plot of the film revolves around Dev's journey of life as well as how he became the captain of the India national cricket team and won the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Fans of the actor are all excited to watch the film in the theatres. In 2019, Bollywood fans saw biographies that included The Accidental Prime Minister, which was based on ex-Prime Minister Hon’ble Dr Manmohan Singh.

Now, 2020 has its own slate of biographies that include films on people that include Captain Vikram Batra, Laxmi Agarwal, Kapil Dev, Saina Nehwal, and others. The Kapil Dev biography is all set to release in the first half of the year, and the cast of the film has been announced. It will be interesting to see how the film will perform.

