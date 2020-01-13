Taapsee Pannu Shares Saqib Saleem's Look From '83 And Reminds Him Of His Promise

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the film Saand Ki Aankh. The movie was a hit at the box office and was loved by fans. It was also made tax free in the capital city. The movie was a story of the world’s oldest sharpshooters.

After celebrating the success of the film, Taapsee was seen with Indian women cricket team captain Mithali Raj. The actor had taken to her Instagram to share a picture of her celebrating Mithali’s birthday.

In the same picture, actor Saqib Saleem had commented and said that he will teach her how to take a cover drive. Today, Taapsee took to her Instagram and shared Saqib Saleem’s look from the film '83. Take a look at it here

Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem's online banter:

In this post, we see Taapsee Pannu celebrating Mithali Raj’s birthday. On the same post actor Saqib Saleem had commented by saying he will teach the cover drive to Tapsee. Take a look at the comment here.

After this comment, today, Taapsee took to her Instagram to share Saqib Saleem’s look from his upcoming movie '83. In '83, Saqib Saleem will be seen in the role of Mohinder Amarnath.

The actor captioned the picture, “Jimmy jimmy jimmy… aa gaya, aa gaya aa gaya!”. Taapsee also wrote that Saqib should not forget his promise of teaching her cover drive. Take a look at the post here:

Image courtesy: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

