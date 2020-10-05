Is Sara Gurpal Married To Tushar Kumar? His Claims Suggest So; Read Details

Sara Gurpal, known in the Punjabi industry, found herself in the spotlight after a man named Tushar Kumar claimed that they got married in 2014. As per Hindustan Times, Tushar shared a marriage certificate as proof to back his claim. Read on to know more.

Is Sara Gurpal married?

Fans were eager to know about Sara Gurpal’s relationship, however, the shocking revelation cleared their doubts. According to Hindustan Times, Sara found herself in a sticky situation after Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar claimed that they got married in 2014. Tushar claimed she was lying when she said that she was single. The report also featured an image of the marriage certificate that Tushar produced to back his claim and several pictures of the duo.

According to the report, Tushar Kumar stated that he got married on August 16, 2014, in Jalandhar, Punjab, India. He stated that he revealed such details after Sara claimed to be single. He also added that he received several messages on WhatsApp and Instagram from people across the globe, while Sara stated that the girl he married looks just like her.

The report stated that in the pictures shared by Tushar, Sara looked happy while sporting sindoor and wore traditional red and white bangles that most married women wear. However, in the wedding certificate, the name of the person he married showed as Rachna Devi. Tushar stated that Sara was lying about her status and married him just for fame.

He added that he wanted to prove that Sara was the one he married and she lied to the world by claiming that she is single. He also stated that she got married to him just to get fame and citizenship of the USA and left him after she did not get any publicity.

More about Sara Gurpal

Sara Gurpal is well known for her works in the Punjabi film and television industry. She featured in several Punjabi music videos such as Tumhe Dillagi and Mizaaj-ae-Ishq. Sara rose to fame after the release of Ranjit Bawa’s song Jean.

