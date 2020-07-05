Latest Punjabi Songs: 5 New Tracks That Will Make It To Your Must-listen Playlist

In the month of June, several Punjabi songs were released. Be it Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz collaborating with Guru Randhawa or rapper Raftaar coming out with a new mix, several latest Punjabi songs have entertained the audience in the month of June. Here is a look at five new Punjabi songs that can be added to your music playlist.

Teri Gali

This latest Punjabi song featured Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz alongside Barbie Maan. The song is sung by Barbie Maan and the lyrics of the song are penned down by Guru Randhawa. The music of the song is given by Vee music. The video of the song features Asim Riaz romancing with Barbie Maan. Teri Gali has garnered more than 22 Million views on Youtube.

Kamla

Kamla is sung by Rajvir Jawanda feat Sara Gurpal. The music video also features the duo. The music of the song is given by G Guri. Kamla is penned by Singhjeet and produced by Jasvirpal Singh & Jagjitpal Singh. Kamla has been immensely loved by people as it has garnered more than 9.6M views on Youtube.

Naiyyo

Rapper Raftaar collaborated with AKASA for the song Naiyoo. The song features Raftaar and AKASA. Naiyoo is composed by AKASA, Dilin Nair (Raftaar), Gonzalo Hermida, Ricardo Lobo. The song is produced by Stego and Vinay Vyas. It has garnered more than 13M views on Youtube.

Khyaal Rakhya Kar

After winning hearts with Kalla Sohna Nai, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz dropped another song together. Khyaal Rakhya Kar is sung by Preetinder and the lyrics of the song are penned by Babbu. Khyaal Rakhya Kar's music is given by Rajat Nagpal. The duo is widely loved and appreciated for their chemistry. The song has more than 23 Million views on Youtube.

Bandook

This latest Punjabi song is a single track by Nirvair Pannu. He sang, composed and wrote this song. The music of the song is given by Deep Royce. It is produced by Harman Jot. The music video features Nirvair Pannu as a college boy who falls in love with a girl and makes efforts to be with her. The song has more than 11M views on Youtube.

