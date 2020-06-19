R Nait’s Much-awaited Upcoming Song 'Kilometer' To Release On June 19

After releasing some superhit songs, popular Punjabi singer R Nait is all set for his upcoming song Kilometer. His song will be released on various music platforms on June 19, 2020. Read ahead to know about his latest single-

R Nait’s Kilometer to release on June 19, 2020

R Nait’s much-awaited song, Kilometer will be releasing on June 19, 2020. The song will be launched on R Nait’s official YouTube channel. The upcoming song, Kilometer is penned and sung by R Nait, while the music for the song has been composed by The Kidd. The song has been directed by Khushpal Singh and Dilsher Singh. After having been featured together in R Nait’s Tera Pind, the video of Kilometer also features Sara Gurpal, alongside R Nait himself. Recently, the Punjabi singer took to his official Ingram account to share the poster of his upcoming song, Kilometer.

About R Nait

R Nait was born on August 15, 1989, in Bareta, Mansa in the state of Punjab, India. He is an Indian singer, songwriter & model, who is mainly popular for his work in the Punjabi music industry. R Nait did his schooling from his village Dharampura, Punjab. While in school, he started participating in cultural activities and since then decided to become a singer one day. After a bit of struggle, R Nait made his singing debut through the song Lancer-2 in the year 2015. He rose to prominence with his single 2800, that released in 2016. R Nait never looked back since then and gave hits after hits with songs such as Record Tod Da, Tera Pind, and Defaulter. His popular single, Poison in which he collaborated with veteran Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala earned him a lot recognition. His most recent single, Struggler was also a huge blockbuster.

About Sara Gurpal

A famous Punjabi model, Sara Grupal is a popular personality in the Punjabi music and movie industry. Having started her career in the entertainment industry as a model, she participated in several fashion shows and won in the Miss Chandigarh Award in 2012. After her successful stint as a model, she eventually featured in several Punjabi songs including Gunday No. 1, Lagdi Att, Tere Pind, and 3 Peg Sharry Mann. Apart from music videos, Sara Gurpal has starred in Punjabi movies including Dangar Doctor Jelly (2017), a drama directed by Atharv Baluja.

