Sara Gurpal's Bio, Career Graph, Marriage And More; Meet The 'Slow Motion' Singer

Hailing from Punjab, Sara Gurpal is an actor and singer who rose to fame after she was roped in for Atharv Baluja's directorial, Dangar Doctor Jelly in 2017. In 2012, she won the Miss Chandigarh title. Sara Gurpal has voiced many songs in her career. Having a slew of tracks under her belt, here's a look at Sara Gurpal's bio, net worth and songs.

Sara Gurpal's bio

A DNA report mentioned that Sara Gurpal pursued fashion designing from Chandigarh. However, she then ventured into singing. She made her singing debut with Lagdi Att in 2015. The song is co-sung by Harshit Tomar and is helmed by Robby Singh. Lagdii Att crossed 811K views online. As far as her acting career is concerned, she debuted with Manje Bistre in 2017, opposite Gippy Grewal.

Sara Gurpal's songs

Sara Gurpal has featured in and has sung a slew of songs. Some of her songs like Slow Motion, Jutti, Jaan, Nachne Nu Jee Karda, Tu Chahida, received a great response from the audience. In September 2020, Sara unveiled her new song titled Taveez on YouTube. "Love is an universal language, Taveez is it's 1st alphabet. Let your ears hear it, let your heart sing along" she wrote in the caption as she shared the album on social media.

Sara Gurpal's net worth

As per the report of Topplanetinfo.com, Sara Gurpal's net worth is estimated to be Rs 4.49 crore ($0.6 million). Sara Gurpal's income is apprehensive of her music albums and her appearances in films. The same report added that she started off her career with modelling. In 2014, she made her modelling debut with Jean, a song sung by Ranjit Bawa.

Also Read | 'B Positive' cast includes Thomas Middleditch, Sara Rue & others; know their characters

Also Read | Is Sara Gurpal married to Tushar Kumar? His claims suggest so; read details

Sara Gurpal's husband Tushar Kumar

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Tushar Kumar, a Punjabi singer based in the US, spilled the beans about Sara Gurpal and his wedding. In his interaction, Tushar alleged that Sara has been lying about her marital status. More so, he also stated that they tied the knot in 2014 and were married for three years till they separated in 2017. Backing his claims, Tushar mentioned that they aren't divorced yet. He also dismissed Sara's claims of him being married to another woman who looked like her.

Also Read | Will Smith Misses 'Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' Cast And His Instagram Is Proof; See Here

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.