Sara Khan Opens Up About Her Lip Filler Experiment, Calls It A 'disaster'

Recently, TV actor Sara Khan broke her silence on the criticisms she received for trying lip job. Sara Khan agreed that the experiment was a disaster and had a brief discussion about the same, in a recent interview with a leading news portal. In her further conversation, she defended her decision and gave an explanation about it.

Sara Khan talks about her lip filler experiment

Interestingly, in the report published by a leading news portal, Sara Khan said that the lip filler was a disaster while acknowledging that it did not suit her at all. Further, Sara said that she did not like her look back then and waited for the fillers to dissolve. As the conversation moved ahead, Sara Khan addressed the trolls and said she has an opinion that everyone should do what made them feel better or boosts an individual's confidence. Nobody should be made to feel bad or trolled for doing what makes them feel better, added the 30-year-old actor.

Elaborating more about the criticism, the Bigg Boss 4 contestant was quoted saying that when an individual is a public figure they will get love and hate both. The report further quoted her saying that everyone is entitled to their opinion and no one can stop anyone from expressing their thoughts. Taking a dig at the online trolls, Sara said that they used to bother and affect her, but then she realised that they are faceless people. Sara thinks it is not even worth getting worried about trolls and harsh comments. On the other side, Sara focusses on the love and positivity her fans express for her.

For the unversed, Sara Khan rose to fame with Rajan Shahi's Bidaai, the serial which also launched Parul Chauhan. While Sara played Sadhana, Parul portrayed the role of her elder cousin, Ragini. The family-drama also featured Kinshuk Mahajan, Angad Hasija and Apurva Agnihotri. After the successful run of three years, the Star Plus serial went off-air. Later, Sara was seen participating in reality TV with shows like Bigg Boss 4, Welcome - Baazi Mehmaan-Nawaazi Ki, Box Cricket League and comedy shows like Comedy Classes and Comedy Nights Bachao, among many others.

