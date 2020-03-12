Rupali Ganguly Returns To Television After A Hiatus, Thanks Husband For Her Comeback

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Monisha Sarabhai aka Rupali Ganguly is all set to return to television after nine years of hiatus with Star Plus' Anupama. She was last seen in Sony TV's Parvarrish: Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, where she played mother to two children. A mother in real-life, the decision to leave her six-year-old son alone at home back then was a hard decision for Rupali. However, her husband motivated her to take-up Anupama.

In a recent media interview, Rupali Ganguly was all praises for her husband Ashwin K Verma. She revealed that she was hesitant to take up Anupama, as shooting television shows are demanding and time-consuming. But Rupali Gangulay's husband motivated her to take up the show and assured her that he will manage the house and take care of their son. She exclaimed it was only because of her husband that she could return to acting otherwise she was complacent with her motherhood duties and responsibilities.

Rupali Ganguly to return to television with Anupama

Rupali Ganguly, who is widely popular for her role as Monisha Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai believes she will surprise the audience with Anupama. The show that airs from March 16, is reported to be a remake of the Bengali TV series Sreemoyee. The Rajan Shahi directorial revolves around the life of a housewife, played by Rupali Ganguly. In the media interview, Rupali shared her excitement for the show and also expressed that she is nervous as she believes the fate of the show lies on her shoulder. However, sounding more excited than nervous, Rupali Ganguly revealed that the show will air from Monday to Friday on Star Plus at 9:00 PM.

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupama teaser:

