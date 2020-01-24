Sarah Jessica Parker Chooses Between Mr Big And Aidan Shaw From Sex And The City

Sex and the City is like one of those sitcoms like Friends, Two and a Half Men or Seinfield which you binge-watch many times and still end up feeling like as if watching for the first time. The only difference is that it is not a sitcom. For those who don’t know what Sex and the City is about, it is a comedy-drama that looked into the amazing lives of four best friends, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon).

To choose between Team Big or Team Aidan was one of the major questions that every fan of Sex and the City fan has gone through. Sarah Jessica Parker has played Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw for six TV seasons and two movies. As fans of the series will remember, Carrie Bradshaw played by Sarah Jessica Parker had an on-off relationship with Mr. Big played by Chris North. And at the end of the first movie Carrie and Big got married. Carrie Bradshaw has said that her choice would be Mr. Big, here is why.

In the second film, Carrie travelled with her girlfriends to Abu Dhabi where she has a run-in with her former love Aidan Shaw and they eventually ended up kissing. Despite that Carrie and Mr. Big were seemingly happy at the end of the movie. On being told to choose between Mr Big and Aidan Shaw at a recent podcast, Sarah Jessica Parker said that it puts her in a tough spot.

She said that there is a very quick and simple answer, which of course is you have to be with Mr Big. She said that it is only because the story of Carrie and Mr. Big is that long and had everyone rooting for that ending. However, Sarah Jessica Parker also spoke good things about Aidan Shaw. She felt that she loved Chris North very much and it was so wonderfully and skillfully written by Michael Patrick King. She concluded that Carrie should have ended up with Big but it was a delight to mess around with Aidan Shaw before she arrived at that.

