Sargun Kaur And Abrar Qazi Starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein Gets Positive Fan Reactions

Television News

the spin of yeh hai mohabbatein has officially begun and here is what fans had to say about Yeh Hai chahatein starringSargun Kaur and Abrar Qazi, read to know.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sargun Kaur

The popular Television series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was one of the most popular show. It entertained audiences and made them fall in love and feel a resonance with the characters in the series. The show has now gone on to get a spinoff series with the title of Yeh Hai Chahatein.

 Ye Hai Chahatein first episode review: Fan reactions

The new series stars Sargun Kaur and Abrar Qazi in the lead role. The story revolves around the crucial topic about the preconceived notion about single mothers. The first episode of the show established the difference in approach to a single father and a mother. This acts as a headline for the upcoming love story between a rock star and a gynaecologist. Here are some of the popular fan reactions for the show.

Published:
