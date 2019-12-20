Sargun Kaur And Abrar Qazi Starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein Gets Positive Fan Reactions

The popular Television series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was one of the most popular show. It entertained audiences and made them fall in love and feel a resonance with the characters in the series. The show has now gone on to get a spinoff series with the title of Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Ye Hai Chahatein first episode review: Fan reactions

The new series stars Sargun Kaur and Abrar Qazi in the lead role. The story revolves around the crucial topic about the preconceived notion about single mothers. The first episode of the show established the difference in approach to a single father and a mother. This acts as a headline for the upcoming love story between a rock star and a gynaecologist. Here are some of the popular fan reactions for the show.

..and we are off to a great start!! Got to love Preesha's Parents... The tamil is clean and crisp.... thank god!#YehHaiChahatein — Mridzy💫💫 (@ms_mridz) December 19, 2019

Although I stopped #YHM long back ravan kumar and kp ka woh attitude waale dialogues will have my heart always 😀 #YehHaiChahatein me first epi mein highlight was that for me — Smita (@Smitagopal) December 20, 2019

BRILLIANT first episode! Cannot wait to see more of Sargun and Abrar. Saransh is charming and Preesha's parents too! Of course Bubbles is one to look forward to. And the song Preesha lip synced to was so beautiful! #YehHaiChahatein #rusha Ready to meet the rest! @StarPlus — Neolin (@NeolinPillay) December 20, 2019

The first episode unfolded Preesha's character so beautifully ❤

She has a son & a caring family. Not to forget about Bubbles 😂❤

I think Saransh & Bubbles will play a key role in Rudraksh & Preesha relationship 😍#YehHaiChahatein — ExploringLife ❤ (@ExploringLifeYo) December 20, 2019

First episode #YehHaiChahatein typical eku vibes..will give it a try — Smita (@Smitagopal) December 20, 2019

Loved it.

Fab leads.

Happy that ppl r appreciating it.#YehHaiChahatein — burnol (@_free_kashmir_) December 20, 2019

