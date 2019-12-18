TV Breakups In 2019: Shweta Tiwari To Srishty Rode; Celebrities Who Parted Ways

The entertainment industry in India accounts for several other things apart from movies and TV series. One of these things is celebrity splits.Just like the audience is interested in link-ups of the celebrities, they are equally interested in knowing whether their favourite celebrity is still dating the same person or has parted ways. There are many celebrity couples in the television industry who experienced a tragic turn in their relationships. In 2019, there were several celebrities who made it till the end to tie the knot with each other while there were few of them who parted ways forever. Here are few celebrity splits that created a major buzz in the television industry.

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli

Shweta Tiwari is one of the popular faces in the television industry. The actor was married to Abhinav Kohli in 2013. She allegedly filed a complaint against Abhinav accusing him of making obscene comments on her daughter. Shweta Tiwari broke up with Abhinav Kohli in August 2019.

Shweta Basu Prasad and Rohit Mittal

Shweta Basu Prasad made her television debut as a child actor. She also featured in several Telugu and Tamil films. Shweta Basu Prasad was married to Rohit Mittal in an intimate affair in December 2018. The actor broke up with Rohit Mittal just a few days before her first wedding anniversary. She announced her separation by a post on Instagram.

Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat

Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat broke up recently in February 2019. The couple announced their separation through an Instagram post where they mentioned they will still be friends even after separation. The couple married each other in 2011.

Manish Nagdev and Srishty Rode

Srishty Rode gained much fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 12. The actor made headlines recently when she broke up with her long-time beau and fiancé Manish Naggdev. The couple called off their engagement too. Manish Naggdev mentioned that minor arguments and differences in opinions led to their separation. He posted a picture on social media explaining everything about his relationship.

