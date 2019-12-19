Sunny Leone, Kapil Sharma Among The List Of TV Stars Who Made It To Forbes 100

Forbes has released their yearly list of 100 highest-earning celebrities. Among the most popular faces are some of the television stars who have made quite a name for themselves in 2019. Here is a list of television stars that made it to the top 100 Forbes list for 2019.

Forbes Celebrity 100: TV stars who made it to the list

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country and has her own line of beauty products. She is not justa part of the film industry but also is part of the hit television show, Splitsvilla. the baby doll of the industry has also appeared in several item songs and she also starred in her own web series this year. The actor is currently ranked at 48 on the Forbes list.

Kapil Sharma

The comedian is known for his impeccable comic timing and witty sense of humour. He is the one celebrity whom fans have adored and supported from time to time. He currently has a show running successfully under his name. He ranked 53 in the list for this year’s list after being dropped out of last year’s list.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyakan Tripathi rose to fame after her character of Ishita Bhalla gained immense popularity among fans. She has also starred in Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala which was an original film for a streaming platform. She currently holds the 79th position in the Forbes top 100 list.

Bharti Singh

One of the most successful female comedians in the country is Bharti Singh. She rose to fame after her hilarious acts in Comedy Circus. She currently works alongside Kapil Sharma in his television show. The comedian ranked 82 in the list of top 100.

