Sargun Mehta And Ravi Dubey's 'Go Corona' Video Will Tickle Your Funny Bone; Watch

Punjabi film star Sargun Mehta on Wednesday shared a hilarious video of the actor praying for the Coronavirus to go away. The video featuring Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey, and Danny Alagh will surely crack you up. In the video, Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are seen reciting prayers with weird and funny hand gestures, while Danny can be seen interrupting them during their chant.

Check out the video:

The coronavirus that has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization is spreading like wildfire. Reports have it that about 165 people in India have been affected by the coronavirus. The government officials are trying their tooth and nail to fight the pandemic. Following the rampant cases of coronavirus, multiple films and television shoots have been stalled. One of the popular actors of television and Punjabi Film industry Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are reportedly under self-isolation. The couple during their self-isolation has been entertaining their fans with funny and hilarious videos.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sargun Mehta will be next seen in Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gea. The movie, starring Gurnam Bhullar, and Sargun Mehta in the lead, is slated to hit the marquee on May 29, 2020. Besides the upcomer, Sargun will be sharing the screen space with Ammy Virk for Qismat 2. The upcoming movie is slated to release on September 18, 2020.

