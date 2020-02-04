Sargun Mehta And Ravi Dubey Buy A Brand New Luxury Car, See Pictures

Television celebrities Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are known to be one of the most adorable couples in the entertainment industry. They are known to be together in everything, right from finding solace to doing crazy stuff together. This celebrity couple never fails in giving major couple goals to their fans.

Ravi Dubey proudly shares images of his brand new luxury car

Ravi and Sargun met on the sets of a daily soap and hit it off within a few days. They even participated in Nach Baliye as a couple and that is when their relationship was confirmed in public. Throughout their journey, they have always kept their fans updated about their lives and have share moments from their life together on social media.

Recently, Ravi Dubey shared another big news as they treated themselves with a brand new car. They bought a white coloured BMWX7. Ravi shared an adorable picture of the couple standing by the car, on his Instagram account.

In an emotional caption, he wrote that he does not want to pretend that buying this car is a small deal because after the couple moved to Mumbai, almost a decade ago, all they had were ambitions and dreams for the future. He further wrote that it is almost as if the universe has taken the wheel and is taking them everywhere they imagined.

Ravi also wrote that the universe has almost heard everything they wished for and has been taking them to places they have never even imagined. He added that it is also clearing their obstacles and is taking them through countless milestones as a team, each worthy of a brand new celebration.

The couple on the work front has been doing great in their respective fields. While Sargun has carved a niche for herself in the Punjabi film industry, Ravi has been winning hearts with his anchoring skills.

