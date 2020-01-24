Sargun Mehta's Top Vacation Pictures That Will Give You Travel Goals

Sargun Mehta kickstarted her career with the Hindi television drama show 12/24 Karol Bagh in 2009. She is widely known for her portrayal of Phulwa in the serial by the same name. The actor garnered critical acclaim for her performance. Mehta also carved a niche for herself in the Punjabi film industry. She marked her debut with 2015 second highest grosser Angrej and refused to look back since then.

Sargun Mehta has received various awards and accolades for her successful flicks including Love Punjab, Qismat and Lahoriye. Sargun Mehta is also active on social media. She keeps her fans updated with regular postings of pictures. Here are some of the best Sargun Mehta photos that will give you travel goals:

Here are Sargun Mehta’s best vacation pictures

1. Well, who does not appreciate the Canada winters?

2. Rejoicing with her “forever favourites”

3. Showcasing her impeccable winter looks in snowy Alberta

4. In a mood for a vacation in the Maldives

5. Setting couple goals with her spouse Ravi Dubey

6. Salty wind and sun-kissed face

7. Street style fashion in London

8. Posing at the Black Sabbath Bridge

9. Having a gala time in California

