Sargun Mehta's Top Vacation Pictures That Will Give You Travel Goals

Television News

Sargun Mehta is popularly known for her role as Phulwa in the TV serial by the same name. We have compiled some of her best vacation pictures.

Sargun Mehta

Sargun Mehta kickstarted her career with the Hindi television drama show 12/24 Karol Bagh in 2009. She is widely known for her portrayal of Phulwa in the serial by the same name. The actor garnered critical acclaim for her performance. Mehta also carved a niche for herself in the Punjabi film industry. She marked her debut with 2015 second highest grosser Angrej and refused to look back since then.

Sargun Mehta has received various awards and accolades for her successful flicks including Love Punjab, Qismat and Lahoriye. Sargun Mehta is also active on social media. She keeps her fans updated with regular postings of pictures. Here are some of the best Sargun Mehta photos that will give you travel goals:

Here are Sargun Mehta’s best vacation pictures 

1. Well, who does not appreciate the Canada winters?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on

2. Rejoicing with her “forever favourites”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on

3. Showcasing her impeccable winter looks in snowy Alberta

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on

4. In a mood for a vacation in the Maldives

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on

5. Setting couple goals with her spouse Ravi Dubey

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on

6. Salty wind and sun-kissed face

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on

7. Street style fashion in London

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on

8. Posing at the Black Sabbath Bridge 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on

9. Having a gala time in California

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on

Published:
