Sargun Mehta Reveals She Created A Fake Account Just To Be Friends With An Actor; Read

Popular for featuring in the Punjabi song Qismat, Sargun Mehta made her television debut on Zee TV with the daily soap 12/24 Karol Bagh. The actor who has a quite active social media account shared about her friendship with co-star and friend Karan Wahi.

Sargun Mehta created a fake account just to be friends with Karan Wahi

A few days back, Punjabi star Sargun Mehta shared a picture with Karan Wahi. In the long caption, she revealed that she used to be a great fan of Karan Wahi and even created a fake account to be friends with him. Back then, she shared that her biggest accomplishment in life for the longest time was being friends with Karan Wahi on an app called Hi5.

Sargun Mehta was in college back then and created a fake account with the name 'Jiya', and became friends with him who did not know about her existence at all. Today Sargun Mehta and Karan Wahi are great friends.

Along with the picture and the story of their friendship, Sargun Mehta also shared about her accomplishment in life. She shared that she attracted the life she wanted and also attracted the people she wanted to live with. In regards to self-isolation, Sargun sent out a message to her fans asking them to meditate and dream.

Sargun Mehta wrote, "Just imagine how you want to see your life and you will see it come true.You throw a pebble in flowing water and you won't see a ripple but throw one in still water and you see a bigger impact and wider ripple. This quarantine time is like still water. Throw in your dream pebble now'' (sic)

