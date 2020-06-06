Sargun Mehta Jealous Of Ravi Dubey And Nia Sharma’s Kissing Scene? Here's The Truth

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are one of the most adored couples of the television industry. From sharing lovely pictures with each other on social media to celebrating each other's achievements, they give their fans several reasons to go gaga over them.

The couple was recently quipped an interesting question during an interview with an online portal wherein they were asked if they get jealous while watching each other romancing someone else on the screen. To this, Sargun Mehta spilled the beans on watching the kissing scene between her husband Ravi Dubey and actor Nia Sharma in the show Jamai Raja 2.0.

Sargun Mehta on Ravi Dubey kissing Nia Sharma

In the interview, Sargun Mehta said that she trusts her husband completely. The actor added that she is often asked this question by many people and she does not feel bad about it at all. Sargun Mehta added that there were many kissing scenes between Ravi Dubey and his Jamai Raja 2.0 co-star Nia Sharma.

Sargun Mehta hilariously added that before these scenes were shot, she advised her husband Ravi Dubey to be a 'good kisser' on-screen so that people do not label him as a bad kisser.

Sargun Mehta labels intimate scenes as a part of their job

Sargun Mehta added that there is no room for jealousy with such scenes as it is a part of their job as actors. Sargun Mehta also recalled an incident when the producers of Jamai Raja 2.0 called her and told her that Ravi Dubey was saying no to the kissing scenes with Nia Sharma. Sargun Mehta went on to say that Jamai Raja 2.0 producers were trying to make her understand that the scenes were important to the plot of the show, which she admitted shocked her.

Sargun said that she told the producers that she has given Ravi Dubey a clean pass to perform the scenes with Nia Sharma and added that it was Ravi who was hesitant to do these scenes, not her.

On the work front, Sargun and Ravi are basking in the success of their latest music video titled Toxic. The song was crooned by Badshah. The track showed the couple in a never seen before avatar and was much loved by their fans.

