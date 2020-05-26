Ravi Dubey Says His Song 'Toxic' Revolves Around An 'extremely Damaged' Relationship

Actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta announced their collaboration with the ace rapper Badshah for a song called Toxic. Written by Badshah and composed by Payal Dev, the Sony Music song was reportedly shot at home while following the social distancing guidelines. In an interview with a media portal, Ravi Dubey spoke about his new song. Take a look.

Ravi Dubey on what 'Toxic' is about

Badshah’s Toxic song is quite different from his other peppy tracks. It revolves around a couple whose relationship deteriorates over time. It focuses on the possibility of repairing the damage. According to reports, Ravi Dubey explained that the song is quite intense and non-linear. Additionally, the actor said that he did not find any reason to not associate with Badshah for this wondrous song. He also called Badshah accommodating for his excitement, enthusiasm, and consistent availability.

Toxic starts with Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta constantly fighting over petty things. However, deep within, they crave for each other’s love and understanding. The duo reminisces old times when they used to live happily and were head over heels in love. But fate took another turn and their relationship goes into turmoil, as time passes. When it reaches extreme heights, Sargun Mehta realises how toxic they have become and is keen to make things normal. She sits beside her husband and holds her arm, much to his surprise.

According to reports, Ravi Dubey recalled when Badshah called him to talk about the song, which revolves around a couple with an extremely damaged relationship. But Toxic’s situation was quite different from Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s relationship. However, the duo agreed to collaborate and geared up to face challenges ahead. Amid the lockdown, they worked with limited resources and released the teaser, the previous day. It garnered a great response on YouTube.

How did the audience receive 'Toxic'

Toxic features heartbreak, pain, and anguish that a couple undergoes with the lack of understanding. But Badshah’s latest song also spreads positivity that love can heal anything. Within a couple of hours after being released on YouTube, Toxic garnered numerous likes, comments, and views.

It received around 2 lakh views, over 26,000 likes, and 4000 comments on the platform. The audience showered Badshah with praises and many of them could also relate to the situation. Fans also commented that they found hope in the worse cases while proceeding towards the end of the song.

