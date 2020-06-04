Sargun Mehta Lost Her Perfect Abs During Lockdown & Here Are The Culprits, Details Inside

Television actor, Sargun Mehta is known for her fitness and picture-perfect abs. Her Instagram account is filled with various instances of her workout sessions. However, she recently posted a photo of herself lamenting the fact she and workout have become distant friends. The actor seems to have lost her abs, courtesy of home-made pizzas.

Sargun Mehta blames home-cooked pizzas, pasta and ice-creams for her lost abs

Sargun Mehta on Instagram posted two pictures dressed in the same workout clothes, a pair of pink leggings and a pink sports bra. In one, she flaunted her perfect abs while in the second, she seems to have lost them.

However, fans still praised Sargun and encouraged her. While one wrote, "Absolute slayer looking stunning and mesmerizing", others commented with a lot of heart emojis on her picture. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sargun Mehta is known for her love for fitness. She has numerous posts on Instagram where she has shared her workout routines. She also posts several TikTok videos where she can be seen flaunting her dancing skills. Here's a glimpse:

In other news, Sargun Mehta recently appeared in the music video of Toxic by Badshah and Payal Dev along with her husband, Ravi Dubey. She also has a number of Punjabi films in her kitty which are on hold due to the COVID-19 lockdown. These include Qismat 2, Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya and others.

Qismat 2 is slated to release on September 18, 2020, but will most likely be postponed due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The movie also stars Ammy Virk and has been directed by Jagdeep Sidhu. On the other hand, Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya was slated to release on May 29, 2020, but will now release only after the lockdown ends. Directed by Ksshitij Chaudhary, the movie also stars Jasmin Bajwa, Gurnam Bhullar and Mintu Kapa.

