Ravi Dubey And Sargun Mehta's Massive Net Worth Show That They Reign Over The TV Industry

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have been setting up couple goals since the time they were the first cast together with the show 12/24 Karol Bagh. The two have been together since the past 11 years and have the strongest bond. The two do not miss any opportunity to share adorable pictures with each other and have supported each other personally and professionally.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's net worth

Sargun Mehta's net worth

Sargun Mehta made her screen debut with the show 12/24 Karol Bagh and since then, have taken the TV industry by storm. Sargun then gained a large fan-following after appearing the show Phulwa. It is said to be one of the turning points in her career. Soon after that, Sargun was cast in the show Balika Vadhu. Mehta made her film debut with the Punjabi movie Angrej.

Angrej is a romantic comedy starring Amrinder Gill. Her primary source of income is through her acting career. Her annual income, as per a net worth source, is $2 million, which converts to ₹14 Crores. Her net worth, as of 2020, is $15 million, which is ₹100 Crores.

Ravi Dubey's net worth

Ravi Dubey started his journey in the entertainment industry with a DD show named Stree... Teri Kahaani, in the year 2006. He then did small roles in shows like Doli Saja Ke and Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar. After another brief role in the show Ranbir Rano, he was cast alongside Sargun Mehta in the show 12/24 Karol Bagh. Finally, his career shot upwards with the show Saas Bina Sasural, But his most famous role on TV was in the show, Jamai Raja.

Ravi Dubey's primary source of income is also acting, along with hosting reality TV shows. Dubey earned an estimated cost of ₹77,000 per episode, as per a news source. The actor's net worth, as claimed by a net worth site, is approximately $7 Million, which is ₹52 Crores.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's combined net worth

Ravi and Sargun's total net worth, as mentioned above, is $22 million. This means that the young couple has a net worth of ₹166 Crores. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta had also participated in the show Nach Baliye. They were the runner ups of Season 5 of Nach Baliye.

Ravi and Sargun will be sharing screen space once again after 10 years. The two will be starring the rapper Badshah's music video Toxic. The song is sung by Badshah and Payal Dev as Ravi and Sargun enact a toxic relationship and second chances in the video:

