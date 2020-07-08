Saumya Tandon To Quit 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain' Over Pay-cut Issues?

Recently, a leading entertainment portal published a report, which stated that actor Saumya Tandon has decided to quit the show, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. Elaborating about the same, the report said that she had a discussion with the producers and it looks like things are not working out hence Saumya might soon leave the show. The report also added that Saumya Tandon is not in favour of pay-cuts.

Saumya Tandon to leave Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain?

The report further added that Saumya Tandon is scared to shoot amid the pandemic as she has a small baby at home. The report asserted that the makers have started looking out for Saumya’s replacement and auditions and the look test for the character of Anita has begun in full swing. Apart from this, it is also reported that Saumya's personal hair-dresser on the set of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been put under quarantine. Meanwhile, as of now, neither the actor nor the makers of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain responded or given any official statement on any of the speculations.

The lead actors Rohitashv Gaur, Shubhangi Atre and others shared pictures and videos from the sets as they resumed the shoot for the show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain after 100 days, on June 30. They were seen practising safety measures as well as social distancing on sets as they resumed work amid coronavirus pandemic. See Shubhangi's post below.

Earlier, in the month of June, Saumya Tandon opened up about the pay-cuts and shooting amid the pandemic, where she expressed her disappointment as her previous payments were pending. While admitting that her payments are severely delayed, Saumya Tandon said that she does not distrust the producers, during her conversation with a leading entertainment portal. Talking about budget cuts, Saumya said that she has already been asked for it.

Apart from this, in the same interview, Saumya shared a few moments of lockdown and said that during the quarantine period, she started learning classical dance. She also tried her hands in cooking. The actor also mentioned that she took various digital classes and even heard her son say the first word which she might have missed otherwise.

