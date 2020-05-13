'Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hai' Stars Aasif Sheikh And Saumya Tandon To Recite Poetry For Fans?

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people around the world. Filming and production are shut down following the nationwide lockdown. As a result, from cooking to singing, celebrities are showing their different talents on social media. Now, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actors Aasif Sheikh and Saumya Tandon will be utilising their time in lockdown by doing what they love, poetry. Read to know more.

Aasif Sheikh, Saumya Tandon get poetic

Aasif Sheikh plays Vibhuti Ahuti Narayan Mishra and Saumya Tandon plays his wife, Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the popular show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The two have collaborated for a series of videos that will feature the two reciting the works of renowned poets. Bashir Badr's poem "Zara faaslon se mila karo" will be the first one in the series. Aasif and Saumya’s rendition will release on May 13.

Talking about the news in an interview, Aasif Sheikh said that he and Saumya are poetry lovers and had been planning to do something related to poetry for over a year now. But due to their work schedule, they could not find the time. He stated that this lockdown gave this opportunity to make their long-standing dream a reality. They both are quite excited about it as it has come out well.

Aasif Sheikh added that he has always admired Bashir Badr sahab's style of poetry and how he pens down his observation of the world and its people through couplets and verses. Bashir visited them during the Eid festivity, and they all were so mesmerised with his delightful rendition of his poetry. The verses 'Yun hi besabab na phira karo', in a way, aptly expresses the current scenario and hence they decided on reciting it.

On the other hand, Saumya Tandon herself writes poems. She revealed that she has been reciting Hindi, English and Urdu poems on my social media pages. The actor stated that poetry is a soul therapy for her, it is the song of the soul which expresses life, people's struggle and emotions through the medium of words. Saumya added that they chose this as their first poem to recite as it aptly depicts everyone's sentiments at this challenging moment, even though it was written more than four-decade.

