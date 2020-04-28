Saumya Tandon Extends Her Support To Raise Funds For COVID-19 Kits

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world together to fight this disease as one. And given the trying times, many people have supported in several ways possible to help in this battle. Several celebrities from the Indian film industry have also come forward to help those in need. Recently, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Saumya Tandon revealed that she has also extended her support to provide healthcare kits for frontline workers.

In her recent Instagram post, the actor shared a video where she has urged several people to donate towards healthcare kits for the frontline workers who are out there fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. She also revealed that this is an initiative that has been started by a young student who lives in her area. The actor also said that she was more than willing to help out in all the ways possible.

Along with the video, she also wrote, “Joining hands with Ryan Punamia’s endeavour to raise funds to supply face masks to our frontline warriors who risk their lives daily so that we can sleep peacefully. Ryan Punamia sensitivity at the young age of 15 is commendable and I just had to help in any way I could. You too can contribute any amount you wish to for this noble cause. Let’s protect those who are out there protecting us.” Watch the video below.

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar To Share Nutrition Tips To Tackle Emotional Eating During Coronavirus

Seeing this video, fans went all out and praised the actor for her kind work. One of her fans wrote, "That great work by u mam and truly commendable work by Ryan n his team. Hats off to both of U. #Respect.” While the other one wrote, “You are wonderful.” Check out a few more comments from fans.

Also read | Soni Razdan Unhappy Over Juhu Shops Being Shut; Asks CM Uddhav As Saumya Tandon Echoes It

Also read | Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Chill On A Swing Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Also read | Did Andy Murray Have Coronavirus Before The Lockdown? British Ace Aims To Be Fit Soon

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.