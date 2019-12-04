Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati Showers Their Support For Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 13 saw a shift in equations ever since the entry of wildcard entrants Madhurima Tuli, Arhaan Khan, and Shefali Bagga. Most of the people inside the house were happy to have Arhaan Khan and Shefali Bagga back in the house. That said, Vishal Aditya Singh did not seem glad to have his ex-flame Madhurima Tuli inside the Bigg Boss house.

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 13, the audience saw Rashami Desai get into a heated argument with house captain Sidharth Shukla. The fight was regarding two packets of milk. Rashami asked Sidharth to give her the packets of milk to prepare tea for the people in the Bigg Boss house.

But Sidharth said that she will get only one packet. Then, Rashami went on to say that she will not be sharing the tea with Sidharth. During the nominations, Sidharth Shukla nominated Rashami Desai for the upcoming eliminations.

Later on, Rashami Desai was seen gathering all the other members of the house to plot against Sidharth Shukla. They jointly decided not to follow his instructions anymore. The Uttaran actor’s new, revived form has also garnered her applause from netizens. The hashtag ‘RashamiDesaiRulingBB’ was also trending on Twitter in India.

Check out how the Twitterati is supporting Rashami Desai:

Rashami ne Sid ko sahi kaha hai gunda hai ek no na tamiz hai baat karne ki jab Rashami ko bola nominate karne pe rashami aisa nahi karti hai react jab rashami is ko bolti hai toh jal jati hai is ki target Kar Raha hai rashami ko phukla gunda#RashamiDesai #RashamiDesaiRulingBB — Rukhsar Shaikh (@Rukhsar11696287) December 4, 2019

Ghode ne dhai chaal aisi chali ki bhalu gang sunn pad gaya

😂#RashamiDesaiRulingBB #AsimRiazForTheWin — Himanshu sharma (@SharmaHks1122) December 4, 2019

No one is asking u gal ✌

Go get a life

And tum jaise fans ki tarah nhi hai hum we just support tum logo ki tarah apar gandh nhi bolte dusro ke baremai✌

We r real supporters #RashamiDesai #wesupportrashmidesai #RashamiDesaiRulingBB #Rashamians — Mugdha Angal (@AngalMugdha) December 4, 2019

Sherni 👑Ek No🤘

Sid: chai patti Apne ghar se lekar aayi hai tu Rashami



Rashami: Dudh k packets apne ghar se lekar aaya hai tu😂😂



Rashu baby Rocked!!🔥🔥#RashmiDesai #BiggBos13 #RashamiDesaiRulingBB — 💞RashamiD BB Queen 💞 (@Queen25Rashami) December 4, 2019

In #BB11 @eyehinakhan said a similar thing said by @TheRashamiDesai in yesterday's episode. I agree with and now like @eyehinakhan she will also be bashed on #WKW for telling the truth.

BtW @TheRashamiDesai talks on point .#RashamiDesaiRulingBB — Krishna Choudhary (@Krishna_c_7) December 4, 2019

Maha bakwass season #BB13 @ColorsTV suddenly captain ko inni power kidhar se mil gyi bakwass 😠😠😠 #RashmiDesai #RashamiDesaiRulingBB — khushh 💫💫 Crazylots ❤🇮🇳 (@KhusnumaK) December 4, 2019

The way Rashmi said to Sid- Shut up and listen.

It makes my day.#RashamiDesaiRulingBB #UnstoppableAsim #AsimRiaz — Sumit Mittal (@SumitMi62822379) December 4, 2019

