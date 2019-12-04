The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati Showers Their Support For Rashami Desai

Television News

Rashami Desai and Sidharth Malhotra had a heated argument on yesterday’s Bigg Boss 13 episode and netizens have been showering Rashami with support since then

bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 saw a shift in equations ever since the entry of wildcard entrants Madhurima Tuli, Arhaan Khan, and Shefali Bagga. Most of the people inside the house were happy to have Arhaan Khan and Shefali Bagga back in the house. That said, Vishal Aditya Singh did not seem glad to have his ex-flame Madhurima Tuli inside the Bigg Boss house.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Attacks Siddharth Shukla By Calling Him 'ghatiya' And 'dogla'

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 13, the audience saw Rashami Desai get into a heated argument with house captain Sidharth Shukla. The fight was regarding two packets of milk. Rashami asked Sidharth to give her the packets of milk to prepare tea for the people in the Bigg Boss house.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 | Team 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' Visit House During This Weekend Ka Vaar

But Sidharth said that she will get only one packet. Then, Rashami went on to say that she will not be sharing the tea with Sidharth. During the nominations, Sidharth Shukla nominated Rashami Desai for the upcoming eliminations.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Kissing Shehnaaz’s Forehead Will Melt Your Sidnaaz Hearts

Later on, Rashami Desai was seen gathering all the other members of the house to plot against Sidharth Shukla. They jointly decided not to follow his instructions anymore. The Uttaran actor’s new, revived form has also garnered her applause from netizens. The hashtag ‘RashamiDesaiRulingBB’ was also trending on Twitter in India.

Check out how the Twitterati is supporting Rashami Desai:

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Accuses Hindustani Bhau Of Touching Her Inappropriately?

 

 

