'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Garners Positive Response From Celebs; Check Out

Pati Patni Aur Woh hit the theatres today i.e on December 6, 2019. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday reprising the titular roles. Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is an official remake of the 1978 film of the same name. The film has already been showered with positive reviews from critics and celebrities.

Here is what do Bollywood celebrities have to say after watching Pati Patni Aur Woh

#OneWordReview...#PatiPatniAurWoh: WINNER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Thoroughly entertaining contemporary adaptation of BR Chopra’s classic... Well penned, well executed, well enacted [Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi, Ananya, Aparshakti, all in terrific form]... Recommended! #PatiPatniAurWohReview pic.twitter.com/voojytuQk2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 4, 2019

.@TheAaryanKartik is getting better with each passing film by choosing films catering to the hinterland.He's the small town simpleton who wears nukkad-ka-tailor made collar shirts n his endearing goofiness is as natural as it gets. His comic timing is spot on! #PatiPatniAurWoh — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) December 4, 2019

#PatiPatniAurWohReview-

ENTERTAINING, HILARIOUS and a delightful RomCom film #KartikAaryan matures as an actor, does full justice to his role, #AnanyaPanday adds more glamour and cuteness to the film, #BhumiPednekar is brilliant

FILM SUPERHIT HAI = 3.5*/5

abki baar 75 par pic.twitter.com/u5sHrCdPKv — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) December 6, 2019

#PatiPatniaurWoh is a decent entertainer, boasts rib tickling hilarious sequences & a pertinent message, 2nd half could have been a lot better. @TheAaryanKartik act is FAB, @bhumipednekar shines again,#Ananya is fair. Good one time watch. Rating- ⭐️⭐️⭐️#PatiPatniAurWohReview — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 6, 2019

Fans are waiting to see if Pati Patni Aur Woh will follow the lines of its predecessor and who will Kartik Aaryan, aka the Pati, finally end up with. The film is being produced by Juno Chopra, Renu Chopra, Bhushan Kumar and Rahul Rawat under the banners of T-series and BR studio. Pati Patni Aur Woh will also be seeing a clash with the Arjun Kapoor starrer, Panipat.

