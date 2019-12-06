The Debate
'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Garners Positive Response From Celebs; Check Out

Bollywood News

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday has finally released in theatres today. Here is what the celebrities had to say.

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
pati patni aur woh

Pati Patni Aur Woh hit the theatres today i.e on December 6, 2019. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday reprising the titular roles. Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is an official remake of the 1978 film of the same name. The film has already been showered with positive reviews from critics and celebrities.

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday Reveals What Her Favourite Song From Pati Patni Aur Woh Is

Here is what do Bollywood celebrities have to say after watching Pati Patni Aur Woh

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday Calls Kartik Aaryan A Talkative Person In This Pati Patni Aur Woh BTS Post

ALSO READ | Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik, Ananya And Bhumi Indulging In A Cake War Is Too Much Fun

ALSO READ | Pati Patni Aur Woh 'relatable': Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday Get Candid

Fans are waiting to see if Pati Patni Aur Woh will follow the lines of its predecessor and who will Kartik Aaryan, aka the Pati, finally end up with. The film is being produced by Juno Chopra, Renu Chopra, Bhushan Kumar and Rahul Rawat under the banners of T-series and BR studio. Pati Patni Aur Woh will also be seeing a clash with the Arjun Kapoor starrer, Panipat.

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
