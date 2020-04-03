Sean Penn Collaborates With Los Angeles For COVID-19 Pop-up Testing Center

Hollywood star Sean Penn has decided to collaborate with the city of Los Angeles to offer help amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The actor and his non-profit organisation CORE have collaborated with the city to run a Coronavirus testing center in the east side of LA. Sean Penn was lauded for his efforts for helping out the community in the time of need by the Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Jeff Gorell.

Sean Penn teams up with LA to run Coronavirus testing center

Thank you @SeanPenn and volunteers from CORE who are partnering with us and running a COVID pop-up testing location in East LA. #HeroesOfCovid19 #LAStrong #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ryiz00p8UU — 𝐉eff 𝐆orell (@JeffGorell) March 31, 2020

ALSO READ | American Singer Dolly Parton Donates $1 Million To Support A COVID-19 Research Group

According to the organisation's website, they are working in partnership with the City of Los Angeles to promote safe and efficient COVID-19 testing to the vulnerable populations in Los Angeles. The drive-through testing clinics will be available to those who pre-qualify as high risk. However, details regarding the project remain unclear. The NGO is also working towards assisting medical professionals amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Mystic River actor is the founder of an NGO called CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort). It was formed back in 2010 in response to the earthquake in Haiti was formerly called J/P Haitian Relief Organization. As much as Sean Penn is known for his acting, he is also popularly known for his humanitarian work as well.

ALSO READ | Ryan Reynolds Reveals What He Is Actually Doing During The Coronavirus Lockdown

Sean Penn is one of the latest celebrities to use his platform for donations amid the COVID-19 outbreak. A lot of other celebrities have also come forward and pledged their donations towards helping people in need. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively pledged $1 million to split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. Other stars like Jennifer Garner, Jimmy Fallon, Justin Timberlake, Kylie Jenner and many more have also joined hands with different charities and pledged their donations.

ALSO READ | Sean Penn Working On Documentary On Saudi Writer's Death

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor, Saif And Other Celebs Join Forces To Spread Awareness About Coronavirus

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.