Sonam Kapoor, Saif And Other Celebs Join Forces To Spread Awareness About Coronavirus

Despite the Coronavirus lockdown, celebrities are still staying in touch with their fans via social media. Moreover, many actors from Bollywood are also trying to spread awareness about the pandemic. Recently, a public safety announcement (PSA) video was shared online, where several big-name actors and celebrities asked the Indian populace to fight back against the Coronavirus outbreak. Some actors who featured in the video included Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Ananya Panday.

Sonam Kapoor, Saif & other celebs join forces to spread awareness about Coronavirus

A PSA video was shared online to help spread awareness about the Coronavirus pandemic. The video featured personalities from across various professional fields such as Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Boman Irani, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, Ehsaan Noorani, Manish Malhotra, Rahul Dravid, Mahesh Bhupathi, Sanjeev Kapoor and Vikas Khanna among others. All these Indian celebs came together to talk about how dangerous Coronavirus was to the country and also to the world as a whole.

In the video, Saif Ali Khan and many celebs called the Coronavirus pandemic a global war and asked fans to fight back against it. They then talked about how it might just seem like a common cold, but it has killed thousands worldwide. The celebs then ask their fans to do their bit in the battle against Coronavirus. Sonam Kapoor and others then discuss the various ways by which the spread of COVID-19 can be stalled, such as social distancing, staying indoors and maintaining good hygiene.

The Bollywood industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdown, as all film productions have been halted indefinitely. However, many actors are still trying to help out during this global crisis. Several celebs, such as Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan, have even donated massive sums of money to the PM-CARES fund.

