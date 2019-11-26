The Debate
Netflix Cancelled 7 Of Their Popular Shows And The Audience Clearly Did Not Agree

Television News

Netflix is among the top OTT platform. But the streaming service has lately been cancelling several shows. Read to know seven shows that are cancelled.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
netflix

Netflix is among the top OTT platform. But the streaming service has lately been cancelling several shows, that are still loved by fans and has good ratings. Read to know a few of them.

Seven cancelled Netflix shows 

American Vandal

  • Description – A high school is rocked by an act of vandalism. But the top suspect pleads innocence and finds an ally in a filmmaker. A satirical true crime mystery.
  • Cancelled after 2 seasons
  • Fan reactions

 

Daredevil

  • Description – Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fight injustice. Being a lawyer by day and as the superhero Daredevil in the night. It takes place majorly at Hell’s Kitchen, New York City.
  • Cancelled after 3 seasons

Here is how the fans reacted:

 

Easy

  • Description - Features eight vignettes that follow the complicated, loosely connected lives. It is of young Chicagoans in their twenties and thirties. They tackle love, sex and self-improvement.
  • Cancelled after 3 seasons

Love

  • Description - Rebellious Mickey and good-natured Gus navigate the thrills and agonies of modern relationships. This bold comedy was co-created by Judd Apatow. It shows love on its own terms.
  • Cancelled after 3 seasons.

One Day At A Time

  • Description - In a reimagining of the TV classic, a newly single Latina mother raises her teen daughter and tween son with the 'help' of her old-school mom.
  • Cancel after 3 seasons
  • Fan reactions

 

Santa Clarita Diet

  • Description – They are ordinary husband and wife realtors. Until she undergoes a dramatic change that sends them down a road of death and destruction. In a good way.
  • Cancelled after 3 seasons
  • Fan reactions

 

The OA

  • Description -  Seven years after vanishing from her home, a young woman returns. But with mysterious and new abilities. She recruits five strangers for a secret mission.
  • Cancelled after 2 seasons
  • Fan reactions


Netflix 

 

 

 

