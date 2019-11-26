Netflix Cancelled 7 Of Their Popular Shows And The Audience Clearly Did Not Agree

Netflix is among the top OTT platform. But the streaming service has lately been cancelling several shows, that are still loved by fans and has good ratings. Read to know a few of them.
Also Read | Brooklyn Nine Nine Renewed For Season 8 | Fans Of The Show Rejoice
Sometimes I randomly start thinking about how Netflix canceled #AmericanVandal and I am instantly filled with rage.— Tamar Q Barbash (@writerTQB) November 7, 2019
#AmericanVandal always ends up going on a much darker and serious route than I expect it to. And it really hits every aspect of privileged white kids in high school/college's lives with such an absurd premise. Brilliant show. No idea why @netflix cancelled it.— Abdullah Shahid (@SayHiToAbdullah) December 25, 2018
Also Read | 'The Irishman' Final Trailer: Fans React To The Robert De Niro, Al Pacino Starrer
One year, guys. You've all been working for one year to #SaveDaredevil— FiddleTwix #SaveDaredevil (@TheFiddleTwix) November 25, 2019
Remember, the anniversary isn't just about mourning DD - it's about celebrating the accomplishments of the #FandomWithoutFear over the past year and revving up for round 2! So party on and tweet away! 🎉❤️🎉 https://t.co/PWNzbz7XIP
@netflix is now giving people legitimate reasons to cancel their service once #DisneyPlus is live. All of their Marvel shows are leaving and they keep canceling good original shows after 1 or 2 seasons. #daredevilcancelled #netflix— Spoiler Steve (@TheSpoilerSteve) November 30, 2018
Also Read | 'The Crown' Season 3: Fans Can't Stop Raving About The Newest Episodes
We’ve made the very difficult decision not to renew One Day At A Time for a fourth season. The choice did not come easily — we spent several weeks trying to find a way to make another season work but in the end simply not enough people watched to justify another season.— Netflix US (@netflix) March 14, 2019
Ohhhh, #Netflix ; why did you cancel such a beautiful show?! 😭💔 #ODAAT #OneDayAtATime #ODAATCancelled— Carina Isabel (@sp3llczecher) March 14, 2019
#santaclaritadiet I cannot believe this fantastically unique and funny show was cancelled after 3 seasons on a cliff hanger. If @netflix wants to cancel like that they should leave room for someone else to pick it up. Ridiculous!— Victoria Coombs (@VictoriaCoomb11) November 20, 2019
Dude I’ll never stop rioting about the cancellation of #SantaClaritaDiet, we need a proper ending, @netflix cannot let us down like that— Rosalie Bloodydoll Rowan (@rosebloodydoll) September 24, 2019
Also Read | Brooklyn Nine-Nine Renewed For Season 8 | Cast's Excitement Spills Over On Social Media
I just finished #TheOA after just starting it a few days ago and WHY—WHY—please tell me WHY @netflix chose to continue/add shows like riverdale and Victorious when people could watch such thought-provoking, emotional, *real* shows like #TheOA all I have to say is #SaveTheOA !! pic.twitter.com/F1bb3eNVcE— Catrina G. (@RenJay3303) November 18, 2019
Just finished watching #TheOA yhuu I’m hooked! @netflix we neeeeeed season 3!!!! #SaveTheOA— RIPPercyleigh ❤️ (@msbootee1) November 22, 2019
canceling shows is always painful — but it's also always a very careful, case-by-case decision.— Netflix US (@netflix) February 20, 2019
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.