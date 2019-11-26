Netflix Cancelled 7 Of Their Popular Shows And The Audience Clearly Did Not Agree

Netflix is among the top OTT platform. But the streaming service has lately been cancelling several shows, that are still loved by fans and has good ratings. Read to know a few of them.

Seven cancelled Netflix shows

American Vandal

Description – A high school is rocked by an act of vandalism. But the top suspect pleads innocence and finds an ally in a filmmaker. A satirical true crime mystery.

Cancelled after 2 seasons

Fan reactions

Sometimes I randomly start thinking about how Netflix canceled #AmericanVandal and I am instantly filled with rage. — Tamar Q Barbash (@writerTQB) November 7, 2019

#AmericanVandal always ends up going on a much darker and serious route than I expect it to. And it really hits every aspect of privileged white kids in high school/college's lives with such an absurd premise. Brilliant show. No idea why @netflix cancelled it. — Abdullah Shahid (@SayHiToAbdullah) December 25, 2018

Daredevil

Description – Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fight injustice. Being a lawyer by day and as the superhero Daredevil in the night. It takes place majorly at Hell’s Kitchen, New York City.

Cancelled after 3 seasons

Here is how the fans reacted:

One year, guys. You've all been working for one year to #SaveDaredevil



Remember, the anniversary isn't just about mourning DD - it's about celebrating the accomplishments of the #FandomWithoutFear over the past year and revving up for round 2! So party on and tweet away! 🎉❤️🎉 https://t.co/PWNzbz7XIP — FiddleTwix #SaveDaredevil (@TheFiddleTwix) November 25, 2019

@netflix is now giving people legitimate reasons to cancel their service once #DisneyPlus is live. All of their Marvel shows are leaving and they keep canceling good original shows after 1 or 2 seasons. #daredevilcancelled #netflix — Spoiler Steve (@TheSpoilerSteve) November 30, 2018

Easy

Description - Features eight vignettes that follow the complicated, loosely connected lives. It is of young Chicagoans in their twenties and thirties. They tackle love, sex and self-improvement.

Cancelled after 3 seasons

Love

Description - Rebellious Mickey and good-natured Gus navigate the thrills and agonies of modern relationships. This bold comedy was co-created by Judd Apatow. It shows love on its own terms.

Cancelled after 3 seasons.

One Day At A Time

Description - In a reimagining of the TV classic, a newly single Latina mother raises her teen daughter and tween son with the 'help' of her old-school mom.

Cancel after 3 seasons

Fan reactions

We’ve made the very difficult decision not to renew One Day At A Time for a fourth season. The choice did not come easily — we spent several weeks trying to find a way to make another season work but in the end simply not enough people watched to justify another season. — Netflix US (@netflix) March 14, 2019

Santa Clarita Diet

Description – They are ordinary husband and wife realtors. Until she undergoes a dramatic change that sends them down a road of death and destruction. In a good way.

Cancelled after 3 seasons

Fan reactions

#santaclaritadiet I cannot believe this fantastically unique and funny show was cancelled after 3 seasons on a cliff hanger. If @netflix wants to cancel like that they should leave room for someone else to pick it up. Ridiculous! — Victoria Coombs (@VictoriaCoomb11) November 20, 2019

Dude I’ll never stop rioting about the cancellation of #SantaClaritaDiet, we need a proper ending, @netflix cannot let us down like that — Rosalie Bloodydoll Rowan (@rosebloodydoll) September 24, 2019

The OA

Description - Seven years after vanishing from her home, a young woman returns. But with mysterious and new abilities. She recruits five strangers for a secret mission.

Cancelled after 2 seasons

Fan reactions

I just finished #TheOA after just starting it a few days ago and WHY—WHY—please tell me WHY @netflix chose to continue/add shows like riverdale and Victorious when people could watch such thought-provoking, emotional, *real* shows like #TheOA all I have to say is #SaveTheOA !! pic.twitter.com/F1bb3eNVcE — Catrina G. (@RenJay3303) November 18, 2019



Netflix

canceling shows is always painful — but it's also always a very careful, case-by-case decision. — Netflix US (@netflix) February 20, 2019

