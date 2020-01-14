'Sex Education' Season 2: This Throwback Video Will Make Fans Eager For The Netflix Show

As Sex Education season 2 is just around the corner, fans are super excited to see what is in store for them. Sex Education season 2 is all set to release on Netflix on January 17, 2020.

Netflix recently posted a throwback video where the Sex Education cast saw their faces on the billboard for the first time last year when season one released. The reaction of the Sex Education cast, including Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, and Kedar Williams-Stirling, is definitely worth the watch.

The cast members are filled with joy when they see their faces for the first time on hoardings in this old video. Check out the video here.

The cast of Sex Education seeing their billboard for the first time last year is extremely wholesome content pic.twitter.com/O8Af9Dj7GU — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 13, 2020

Even the fans couldn’t keep calm as they gushed over video. They shared some really sweet and loving comments as soon as the makers released the video.

Netizens seemed thrilled to see their favourite stars being all excited in the throwback video. Sex Education cast thanked their fans several times for all their love and support. Here are some of the tweets from their fans.

😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Las cosas se toman de quien vienen (@expedientex15) January 13, 2020

I love Aimee's reaction. Fits her role so bad 😆😆😆 — a r s c y e (@quennarscyeHS) January 13, 2020

They are the cutest pic.twitter.com/jA00KmV8cJ — M3lie (@M3lie1) January 13, 2020

All about 'Sex Education' season 2

Sex Education revolves around an awkward teenager named Otis Milburn who turns into a sex therapist in his school due to his knowledge about sex since his mom Jean Milburn is a sex therapist by profession.

The Sex Education season 2 trailer also highlights how Maeve Riley and Otis Milburn’s friendship is going through a rough patch. Maeve’s ex-boyfriend can be also seen confronting Otis regarding Maeve liking him. Check out the trailer of Sex Education season 2 below.

Image courtesy: Sex Education Instagram

