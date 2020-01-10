'Sex Education' Season 2 Release, Cast, Newcomers And Their Portrayal In The Hit Series

Sex Education has become one of the most popular series on Netflix since the launch of its first season in 2019. The series encapsulated the lives of high schoolers and the lack of awareness among them regarding sex and the importance of sex education.

It revolves around an awkward teenager named Otis Milburn who turns into a sex therapist in his school due to his knowledge about sex since his mom Jean Milburn is a sex therapist by profession.

The now with the arrival of Sex Education season 2, the series reunites fans with all of the major characters from last time out. And also a few new characters have been added to the Sex Education season 2 cast. Let's take a look at the Sex Education season 2 cast who will feature this season.

As per reports, as Sex Education season 2 went on the ground, Netflix announced that they were adding some fresh faces to Sex Education season 2 cast. Newcomers Sami Outalbali, George Robinson and Chinenye Ezeuduhave have been announced for the cast, with viewers also getting a glimpse at them in character.

Newcomers at Sex Education Season 2

Chinenye Ezeudu will play the role of Viv who is a super-intelligent, multi-talented academic student, who is anything but talented in love.

Sami Outalbali will play the role of a French student named Rahim, who turns heads when he joins Moordale Secondary. And George Robinson, who joined the series as he portrays the character named Isaac, a student who moves into Maeve's (Emma Mackey) caravan park.

All the main cast from Sex Education will be the same. Otis, Maeve, Otis’ mum Jean, Eric, Aimee, Jackson and Adam.

Sex Education S2 🎬 pic.twitter.com/SgGzSXxnpL — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 9, 2019

About the hit series, Sex Education season 2

Recently, Netflix released the trailer of Sex Education Season 2. The highly anticipated Sex Education season 2 release is already gaining major attention online.

The trailer continues to explore the complex relationships in Moordale and their problems related to sex. And also Sex Education season 2 releases on Netflix on January 17, 2020. Watch the trailer here.

Get ready for the second coming



Sex Education returns January 17 pic.twitter.com/RGipG5KhF1 — Netflix US (@netflix) January 7, 2020

