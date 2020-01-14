The Debate
'Sex Education' Season 2 Fans Are Thrilled For The Release Of This Netflix Show

Television News

'Sex Education season 2 fans are super excited for the release of this Netflix show. Fans truly cannot keep as they have taken the internet by a storm, read on.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sex education

Sex Education has become one of the most popular series on Netflix since the launch of its first season in 2019. The series encapsulated the lives of high schoolers and the lack of awareness among them regarding sex and the importance of sex education.

As Sex Education season 2 is all set to release on January 17, 2020, fans are super excited to see what is in store for them and cannot keep calm. They sure have taken the internet by a storm by their tweets.

Fans have been sharing some really sweet and loving comments as soon as the makers released the trailer of the film. Here are some of the tweets that will clearly depict how excited fans are.

 

'Sex Education' season 2 

Sex Education season one explored new relationships that developed over the school year. Now the season 2 trailer shows what happens when these new relationships are explored further. The trailer starts with Otis Milburn’s mother visiting her son’s school for providing sex education. This turns into an embarrassing situation for Otis.

Sex Education season 2 trailer also highlights the Chlamydia outbreak in Moordale and how the principal wants to tackle the situation. Otis’ sexpertise reaches the faculty of the school and the school’s music teacher also asks him for some advice.

The trailer further shows how Otis and his girlfriend Ola are ready to take their relationship to the next level. But Otis’ mother and Ola’s father end up in a relationship, thus resulting in Otis and Ola falling into a sibling situation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sex Education (@sexeducation) on

 

Image Courtesy: Sex Education Instagram

 

 

Published:
