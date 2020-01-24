The Debate
Sex Education Season 2 Leaves Netizens Curious For Season 3; See Tweets

Television News

Sex Education season 2 has left fans wanting for more and also very eager to know what will happen in the next season. Here are some tweets from netizens.

sex education season 2

Otis, Maeve and the gang are back and better than ever in Sex Education season 2. The second instalment of Sex Education dropped on January 17, and early-bird fans are already reacting to some of the best moments from the eight episodes. Throughout the season, fans noticed Otis, Eric, Maeve, Aimee, Ola, and Lily go through some of the most heartbreakings and touching moments in their relationships and friendships.

Exploring a series of topics regarding sex, sexual orientation, assault, and all the stressors high school students deal with daily. Fans, however, do not seem to be satisfied with the ending of Sex Education season 2 as they did not find the series ending on a happy note and has also left fans wanting for more. While the others seem to be in support of the ending are in love with it and cannot wait for Sex Education season 3. Here are some of the best reactions to the new episodes Sex Education season 2.

 

 

 

 

Netflix has not yet to officially announced the third season for Sex Education. However, if its viewing numbers seem to impress Netflix as they were during its debut outing, chances are that it's only a matter of time before an announcement is made. As per reports, the show's creatives are looking at another year considering the number of unresolved plotlines the show has to address for a satisfying conclusion.

