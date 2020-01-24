Sex Education Season 2 Leaves Netizens Curious For Season 3; See Tweets

Otis, Maeve and the gang are back and better than ever in Sex Education season 2. The second instalment of Sex Education dropped on January 17, and early-bird fans are already reacting to some of the best moments from the eight episodes. Throughout the season, fans noticed Otis, Eric, Maeve, Aimee, Ola, and Lily go through some of the most heartbreakings and touching moments in their relationships and friendships.

Exploring a series of topics regarding sex, sexual orientation, assault, and all the stressors high school students deal with daily. Fans, however, do not seem to be satisfied with the ending of Sex Education season 2 as they did not find the series ending on a happy note and has also left fans wanting for more. While the others seem to be in support of the ending are in love with it and cannot wait for Sex Education season 3. Here are some of the best reactions to the new episodes Sex Education season 2.

maeve wiley and aimee lou wood deserve the whole world #SexEducation pic.twitter.com/yl2RPu8jup — vic (@ghostsofrue) January 18, 2020

Me after I watched that ending of #SexEducation season 2: pic.twitter.com/yxP33rChW6 — Rashmi (@drivevolleys) January 18, 2020

Sex Education is character development at its finest! I feel so proud of so many characters this season but especially these two precious babies. So much strength and courage that happened S2♥️ #sexeducation pic.twitter.com/lkDBDPV4b4 — Jasmine♥ (@love1imperfect) January 18, 2020

Me after watching the ending of Sex Education #SexEducation pic.twitter.com/X81ZSKQRJy — Sophie Martyn (@sophmartyn) January 20, 2020

I love this shot so much and for so many reasons! #SexEducation pic.twitter.com/3tlp4JDdfc — Nourel (@Nourelite) January 18, 2020

this is still me after watching sex education season 2 episode 8 ending over and over again.#sexeducation pic.twitter.com/O90BxiMEUR — Marwan Ahmed (@marwanahmed___) January 19, 2020

“You’ve got a friend in me

If you’ve got troubles, I’ve got ‘em too

There isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for you

We stick together and can see it through

‘Cause you’ve got a friend in me”#SexEducation pic.twitter.com/wN686IouLC — 𝑑𝑒𝑎𝑑 𝑔𝑖𝑟𝑙 𝑤𝑎𝑙𝑘𝑖𝑛𝑔 | sex ed spoilers (@sparklessaetre) January 18, 2020

Netflix has not yet to officially announced the third season for Sex Education. However, if its viewing numbers seem to impress Netflix as they were during its debut outing, chances are that it's only a matter of time before an announcement is made. As per reports, the show's creatives are looking at another year considering the number of unresolved plotlines the show has to address for a satisfying conclusion.

Image courtesy: Sex Education Instagram

