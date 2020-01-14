Gillian Anderson's Diverse Characters In 'Sex Education 2' And 'The Crown 4'

Golden Globe winner, Gillian Anderson will soon be seen starring in two diverse shows, Sex Education season 2 and The Crown season 4. These shows are poles apart from each other but seem like Gillian Anderson has got it right with the characters in the two hit series.

The actor is known to break stereotypical roles in her films. And as she has entered her 50s, she once again broke boundaries as she reprises the role of a sexpert in Sex Education 2. On the other hand, she will play the role of Margaret Thatcher who is the British Prime Minister in The Crown season 4.

Gillian Anderson in 'Sex Education 2'

Gillian Anderson portrays the role of a neurotic sex therapist Dr Jean Milburn in Netflix’s comedy-drama Sex Education 2. Her reprised role of Jean Milburn, a forthright sex therapist and single mom to Otis (Asa Butterfield). She with the help of her son's love interest sets up a camp in his college where she talks about sex and educates students about it. But on the other hand, this act was not taken well by her son.

In an interview, she also went on to talk about her character and what she feels about it. The actor said that her character is so shameless when it comes to anything to do with intimacy unless it’s actually having intimate relations with a potential partner. Gillian also added saying that her character has no boundaries, she’s uncontained and inappropriate but she’s also full of contradictions. She’s a sex and relationships therapist who rummages through her son’s drawers. She also went on to add a profession on her Twitter handle called ‘Shag specialist’.

Gillian Anderson in 'The Crown' season 4

On the other hand, Gillian Anderson will portray the role of former British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher in the hit series The Crown. In the series, she will be seen working closely with the Queen (Olivia Coleman). The actor seems to be very excited to be a part of this film.

In an interview, she said that as an actor getting into something like The Crown is not a small thing. One has to do their thorough research. In The Crown season 4, her role as the prime ministers is very extraordinary.

