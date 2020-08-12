'Shaadi Mubarak' New Promo: Rajshree Thakur And Manav Gohil Reunite After 5 Years   

Post the lockdown, a new show titled Shaadi Mubarak is to go onfloors soon. This new TV show will mark the comeback for Rajshree Thakur with Manav Gohil after five years. The first promo of Shaadi Mubarak aired on TV a few days and now a new promo of the show has been released by the channel, Star Plus. Take a look at the promo and other details of the show below.

Shaadi Mubarak's new promo released

On August 12, a new promo for the show was released. In this new promo, fans can see the lead actors Rajshree and Manav are seen sharing the screen. They both are seen leaving chemistry seems to be effortless.

This new promo shows both of them both leaving their office and Manav is seen showing off while Rajshree is seen being all simple and telling him that he has all the money yet he forgot an umbrella. The scene continues with them discussing where she will be sitting in the car. Take a look at the promo of Shaadi Mubarak featuring the leads here.

In the video, Manav's character seems to be a happy-go-lucky person while Rajshree's is seen as a prim and proper who worries about society. In the promo, Rajshree is seen donning a simple look with saree and tied hair while Manav is seen dressed in a casual blazer look. The show will start to air from August 24, 2020, on Star Plus. The show will air at 7:30 PM.

If the promo is anything to go by, the story of the serial will revolve around two co-workers who work at a marriage hall. They seem to be who are extremely different from each other. The story of this series seems to be resembling the 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat.

The previous promo for the show showed that fans that both the characters holding an invitation card on which 'Shaadi Mubarak’ is written. We can see this while they both head out of their homes. This show has been produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

