'Saat Phere' Actor Rajshree Thakur Back On Small Screen With 'Shadi Mubarak'; See Promo

Saat Phere’s Rajshree Thakur is all set to make a comeback on the small screen with a new TV show, Shadi Mubarak. Her new show will be airing on Star Plus soon. She will be seen on the small screen again after five years. She was last seen in Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap. Rajshree will be seen opposite Manav Gohil in the serial. The makers recently released a new promo of the show. Here is everything you need to know about Saat Phere fame Rajshree Thakur’s new show.

Also Read | Ashish Chanchlani Talks About Mean Comments And Mental Health; Read To Know More

Rajshree Thakur makes a comeback on the small screen with Shadi Mubarak

The makers of Shadi Mubarak recently took to social media and released a new promo of the show. In the promo, Rajshree and Manav are seen as two different personalities. From the looks of the promo, Rajshree’s character looks calm and very particular about her life daily work and other chores. On the other hand, Manav Gohil’s character is that of a messy and forgetful nature.

The makers increased curiosity about the pair by tagging the two actors and captioning the post as, “Kya Shadi Mubarak hone ke liye saare 36 gun milna zaroori hai? #ShadiMubarak, Jald Hi StarPlus par @manavgohil @rajashreethakur_”. Here is a look at the latest promo of Shadi Mubarak.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Has A Perfect 'Rakhi' Gift, Fans Say 'bas Mujhe Mat Baandhna'

About Shadi Mubarak

Rajshree Thakur in her recent media interaction opened up about her upcoming show, Shadi Mubarak. Talking about the show, she said that the show is about a woman who wants to give a second chance to her life. She further added that she is living a simple life doing her household chores. She is happily leading her life with husband and kids and that is when she realises that she needs should have her own identity, she added. Rajshree Thakur will be playing the role of Preeti in the show.

Also Read | Exclusive: Ashish Chanchlani Talks About Donning The Director's Hat; Read Details Here

Also Read | Nora Fatehi's Best Friend's Father Succumbs To COVID-19, Actor Recalls Experience

Rajshree Thakur’s serials

Rajshree Thakur won the hearts of the audience with her performance as Saloni Singh in the popular daily soap Saat Phere. She then went on to feature in several TV shows like Kasamh Se, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai, etc. She was last seen in the show Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap as Maharani Jaiwanta Bai. The audience is eager to see her make a comeback with Shadi Mubarak. Apart from Rajshree Thakur and Manav Gohil, Shadi Mubarak cast features several talented actors like Rajeshwari Sachdev, Dolly Minhas, Gaurav Sharma, Akansha Sarin and Shailesh Gulbani in pivotal roles among others.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.