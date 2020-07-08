Aly Goni Wishes Jasmin Bhasin 'shaadi Mubarak' As She Sports Sindur & Mangalsutra

On Tuesday night, Aly Goni shared a screenshot of his video chat with Jasmin Bhasin on his Instagram story. As seen in the photo, Jasmin has worn sindur on her forehead and a mangalsutra around her neck. Aly Goni teased her and captioned the screenshot with, "Congratulations Jasmin Bhasin, Shaadi Mubarak ho." Take a look at the screenshot here:

Only recently, On June 3, Aly Goni shared a pic with Jasmin and said that he misses her. He wrote, "Aage kya hoga yeh ladki bata sakti hai hahahha afwa bhasin... I missssss you." As seen in the pic, the duo looks at each other and smiles wholeheartedly.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been making headlines ever since they participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. The duo's fun and lovable bond on the show sparked many rumours. They were later also seen together in the show, Khatra Khatra Khatra. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin will reportedly now be seen in the special edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 too.

This year in January, Jasmin Bhasin went the extra mile and gifted Aly Goni a British shorthair cat as a pre-birthday gift. Aly shared a picture of the adorable cat on January 14 and thanked Jasmin for the same. He wrote, "Guys Welcome my new baby Jordan’ the Lil #BritishShorthair. I feel my Leo is back... thank u sooo much @jasminbhasin2806 it was impossible to get this breed in India but made it anyhow. The best pre-birthday gift eveeerrrr... I m so happyy #Jordan #britishshorthair."

When Jasmin gifted Aly a cat:

Earlier, while talking to a news daily, Jasmin Bhasin had cleared the air about her and Aly Goni's linkup rumours. Jasmin stated that the rumour mills do not affect her friendship with Aly Goni. Jasmin also said that she and Aly are not in a relationship and that they are very food friends.

Jasmin went on to mention few other names like Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Punit Pathak and revealed that they all bonded really well during the course of the show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Talking about how it is convenient to link Aly and her, Jasmin Bhasin said that people would do so as they both are single and good looking. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's pictures on social media speak volumes of their bond.

