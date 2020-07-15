'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Star Shaheer Shaikh Shares Experience Of Working Amid Pandemic

Recently, Shaheer Shaikh opened up about his experience of shooting amid the pandemic. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Shaikh got candid about working in the 'new normal' and how the creators of the show are helping the cast and the crew. Calling the 'new normal' challenging, Shaheer asserted that the process has changed and he is getting used to it.

READ | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Lead Shaheer Sheikh Introduces New Season With New Story-line

Shaheer's experience of shooting amid the pandemic

Interestingly, Shaheer Shaikh was asked to share his experience of working while maintaining social distancing and other government guidelines. While informing how he is coping up with it, Shaheer said that it is challenging and everyone on set is trying to help and educate each other. He further added that the makers, directors Kut and Rajan Shahi, have been cooperative and are trying their best to make the cast and the crew feel comfortable and safe.

READ | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s' Shaheer Sheikh Bonds With Supriya Pilgaonkar; See Pic

Adding more to the same, he revealed that the makers are not only following protocols and SOPs, but have also installed steam-machines on the set. Kadha is available for everyone on-set.

Talking about his upcoming track and his character in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, the 36-year-old actor mentioned that Abir is going through a different phase and the entire 'credit' of it goes to the writers and the makers. He concluded the conversation and said that he wants to do justice to the script.

READ | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Lead Shaheer Sheikh Introduces New Season With New Story-line

Apart from sharing his thoughts during interviews with various news portals, Shaheer Shaikh has often grabbed the attention of his fans on the internet. During the nationwide lockdown, he shared numerous BTS pictures and videos from his previous shows, including Mahabharat. Along with his throwback posts, Shaikh shared interesting anecdotes too.

Talking about Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, the family-drama started airing fresh episodes from July 13, on Star Plus. Apart from Shaheer Shaikh, it also features Rhea Sharma in the lead. The ensemble cast of the show has actors such as Kaveri Priyam, Ritvik Arora, and Rupal Patel, among many others. The serial is a spin-off of Star Plus' popular serial Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

READ | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Actor Shaheer Sheikh & Ruslaan Have Been Friends For 10 Yrs?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.