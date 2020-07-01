'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Lead Shaheer Sheikh Introduces New Season With New Story-line

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke showed their brilliant on-screen chemistry. The much-loved show is back with its brand new season and storyline. After almost four months of lockdown, the cast revealed in an introductory video that they will be back to entertain the audience. Shaheer Sheikh recently shared a video on his Instagram and as per the video, he is excited about his comeback after a halt in production for almost three months.

Also Read | This Is How Shaheer Sheikh Made His Acting Debut In Indian Television Industry

'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' will mesmerize the audience again

The show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke also stars Ritvik Arora and Kaveri Priyam in leading roles. However, in the video shared by Shaheer, the two weren’t seen. The show, which is reportedly acclaimed, for its relatability with Indian audience will have a ‘new storyline with new beginning’ as per Shaheer's video. It will follow new locations, themes, and dialogues since its last season. The shooting of the episodes are going on the floors soon and the actors are set to work following all the social distancing norms and regulations.

Also Read | Shaheer Sheikh's New Beard Look Post Comes With A Song From 'The Jungle Book'; See Pic

Watch the video shared by the actor of 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke'

Shaheer captioned the video as, “Jald aarahe hain hum. apne dil ke darwaze khule rakhna. @starplus @directorskutproduction @rajan.shahi". He also tagged his co-stars in the post. The post was followed by a series of comments by the viewers of the show. Several of them mentioned their excitement about the show in the comments section.

Here are some comments from fans

Snippet Credits: Shaheer Instagram

Snippet Credits: Shaheer Instagram

Snippet Credits: Shaheer Instagram

Also Read | Supriya Pilgaonkar Praises 'KRPKAB' Co-star Shaheer Sheikh, Misses Working With Him

Earlier, snippets of behind the scenes form Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai revealed how the ‘new normal’ is being followed on the sets of the show. The actors are prepped by staff covered with PPE kits. The cameramen, directors are all wearing masks and face shields while filming the show. Only when in the frame, the actors are allowed to remove the masks. Similarly, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke cast will follow all the norms set by the authorities.

Also Read | Throwback Tuesday: Shaheer Sheikh's Pic With Niece Aairah Is Too Cute To Miss

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.