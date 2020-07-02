'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s' Shaheer Sheikh Bonds With Supriya Pilgaonkar; See Pic

With the shootings of most of the TV shows resuming in the wake of Unlock 1, actor Shaheer Sheikh recently shot for an exciting promo for his show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke along with his co-star Rhea Sharma. Shaheer also took to his social media to share the lovely promo leaving all his die-hard fans super excited.

But one of the most special reactions to the promo came from his Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi onscreen mother Supriya Pilgaonkar which led to an endearing banter between the two, leaving fans emotional.

Shaheer Sheikh calls Supriya Pilgaonkar 'Maa'

After the actor shared the promo, Supriya was quick to comment on the video saying, 'Bas intazaar rahega' leaving fans of the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi excited for Shaheer's reply to the same. The Navya actor did not disappoint them and soon replied to Supriya's comment saying, 'Maa' along with some lovestruck emojis. This banter of the two made all the fans of their show super happy and they began to reminisce the popular show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Take a look at Shaheer's new Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke promo and his banter with Supriya along with the reactions of some fans.

Supriya Pilgaonkar and Shaheer Sheikh played mother and son

For the unversed, Shaheer played the Tu Tu Main Main actor's son in the show. The two went on to share an extremely close bond with each other even after the show wrapped up. The show revolved around Shaheer essaying the role of a dutiful son in the show and how his relationship changes with his mother after his marriage. The two were highly appreciated for their endearing mother-son act on the show. The show also starred Erica Fernandez who essayed the role of Shaheer's wife.

Talking about the new Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke promo, Shaheer and Rhea can be seen addressing to their fans saying that after three long months of waiting, they are finally back to entertain them. The promo also shares a glimpse of their infectious chemistry as Abir and Mishti. Needless to say that the new Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke promo must have been a treat for all the #MishBir fans.

