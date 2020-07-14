'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Actor Shaheer Sheikh & Ruslaan Have Been Friends For 10 Yrs?

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the popular upcoming television artists. He rose to fame playing Arjun in Mahabharata and is currently the lead in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. His new co-star from the show, Ruslaan Mumtaz recently opened up about sharing 11 years of friendship with Shaheer. Here's more on this.

Ruslaan Mumtaz and Shaheer Sheikh know each other from before

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Ruslaan Mumtaz opened up about his friendship with Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke star, Shaheer Sheikh. He revealed that he had been friends with the actor before they became famous. Ruslaan said that the two of them would often hang out at each other's home, stay over and even go on small trips together.

Recently, Shaheer Sheikh and Ruslaan Mumtaz shared throwback pictures uploaded by a fan on Instagram. Both added the photo on their Instagram story. Take a look:

When asked about his bond with the Rhea Sharma (Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke female lead), Ruslaan Mumtaz revealed that they had previously worked together. The actors were co-stars in one episode of Laal Ishq. He added that they had bonded well and is happy to be working with her again.

Ruslaan Mumtaz has joined the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke cast after the lockdown as shoots resumed. According to reports, his character will create problems in the lives of Mishti and Abir (Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh). He has been shooting for a week now on the show. Talking about him joining Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, he said in the interview that it seemed like a stroke of good luck after the birth of his baby.

Ruslaan Mumtaz also opened up about the safety measures taken on the sets of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He said that they are monitoring temperature and oxygen level to keep everyone safe on the sets. Despite having a newborn baby at home, Ruslaan agreed to be on sets because he was sure Rajan Shahi (producer) would take sufficient precautions on the sets.

He also expressed that since the sets were constantly sanitized, chances of anyone contracting COVID-19 was less. Ruslaan also revealed that except for the actors coming in front of the camera, everyone is wearing masks.

