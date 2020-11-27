Shaheer Sheikh And Ruchika Kapoor Tie Knot, Ekta Kapoor Wishes Newly-wed Couple

Ruchikaa Kapoor, Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Ekta Kapoor's production house Balaji, tied the knot with TV's popular actor Shaheer Sheikh. Opting for a court marriage amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Ruchikaa wrote, "Off on an adventure called Forever ... #HappilyEverAfter #ForeverPerson #Ikigai #theGirlwithcurls #MadMeNow." [sic]

Wishing the newly wed couple, Ekta Kapoor also shared a picture and congratulated them for the new beginnings. Vikrant Massey, Aamir Ali, Ridhi Dogra, Kanchi Kaul, Jay Bhanushali, Karan Boolani, Milap Zaveri, Nakuul Mehta, Guneet Monga, Mahhi Vij, Urvashi Dholakia, Karishma Tanna, and many more congratulated Ruchikaa on her big day.

The couple got engaged a few days back and according to the reports will plan the big wedding in June 2021.

Earlier this month, Shaheer Sheikh had put an end to all the relationship rumours he was always surrounded with. The actor had stated in a social media post that Ruchikaa Kapoor was “my girl”. Check out the pictures he had posted of her.

A few weeks after that, Shaheer posted another picture with Ruchikaa, only this time, he too was in the frame with her. The two were seen making funny faces in the picture and the actor gave a quirky caption to the pic. He wrote in the post, “Here you go... after all the morphed pictures, thought of saving you all some time.” Check out the post below.

Shaheer Sheikh writes 'Ikigai' as he gets engaged to Ruchikaa Kapoor; see what it means

Did Shaheer Sheikh just make relationship with rumoured GF Ruchikaa Kapoor Insta-official?

Shaheer was last seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, which wrapped up in October.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.