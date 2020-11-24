Shaheer Sheikh Writes 'Ikigai' As He Gets Engaged To Ruchikaa Kapoor; See What It Means

A few days ago, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh took everyone by surprise when he made his relationship with Ruchikaa Kapoor official. The actor has again surprised everyone with another news. Shaheer Sheikh recently made the announcement of his engagement with Ruchikaa Kapoor. He shared a picture on his official Instagram account and shared the news with his fans. However, the caption of the post is grabbing the eyeballs. Here is a look at Shaheer Sheikh's engagement news.

Shaheer Sheikh's engagement

Shaheer Sheikh took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture with his now fiance Ruchikaa Kapoor. In the picture, Shaheer is seen holding Ruchikaa’s hand with the beautiful engagement ring. From the looks of it, Ruchikaa seems very happy and delighted about her engagement as she is seen having a good laugh Shaheer's engagement has left a lot of people surprised. A lot of fans and celebrities took to the comments section of the post and congratulated the couple on their engagement. Here is a look at Ruchikaa and Shaheer's Instagram picture -

Shaheer Sheikh’s caption also had an interesting detail. He captioned the post as, “#TuHasdiRave excited for the rest of my life.. #ikigai“. A lot of people have been wondering about the Ikigai meaning since he shared the post on his Instagram. For all the people who are curious to know about the Ikigai meaning, here is everything you need to know about it.

Ikigai meaning

According to a report by TheWeek.co.uk, 'Ikigai' means 'a concept for good living'. The Japanese concept of Ikigai is formed by combining Iki meaning life and Gai meaning to be worthwhile. Therefore the literal meaning of the word Ikigai can be termed as something which is worthwhile to live life. The IIkigai meaning can be described as something that you live for or something which gets you up in the morning. It can be work, one’s family or even a hobby. If one has a family that he or she loves and can do something for, that is also Ikigai.

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor

Shaheer Sheikh has mentioned the word Ikigai on his engagement post. It seems like Shaheer Sheikh's girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor who is now his fiance has taught him the value of being alive. When he made their relationship official on Instagram, he had also used Ikigai in the caption. Here is a look at Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor’s Instagram picture.

