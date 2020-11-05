Did Shaheer Sheikh Just Make Relationship With Rumoured GF Ruchikaa Kapoor Insta-official?

After taking the internet by storm with a streak of pictures with rumoured ladylove Ruchikaa Kapoor on Instagram by calling her 'his girl', actor Shaheer Sheikh has finally shared his first-ever picture with Ruchikaa and it is all things aww-dorable. Ever since he called the Laila Majnu actor 'my girl', several eagle-eyed fans of the actor tried to find some pictures of the duo together, on social media. However, after failing at all the attempts of spotting one photo of the duo on the web, some also resorted to morphing their pictures to see the rumoured love birds in one frame.

Shaheer has a cheeky response to morphed pictures with Ruchikaa

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh has been making headlines ever since he shared a streak of candid pictures of rumoured girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor on his Instagram handle. Now, earlier today, i.e. November 5, 2020, Shaheer had fans swooning over his first-ever picture with Ruchikaa. For the unversed, speculations about Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor's courtship have been rife since quite some time now.

However, as ardent fans were waiting with bated breath for Shaheer to open up about his relationship with Ruchikaa, the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor has finally spilt the beans about his camaraderie with the actor and has given a befitting response to everyone who has been sharing morphed pictures of the couple on social media. Sharing a quirky selfie with the Veere Di Wedding actor, the 36-year-old humorously wrote, "Here you go... after all the morphed pictures, thought of saving you all some time. #ikigai #madMe #girlwiththecurls (sic)". In the cutesy picture shared by him, Ruchikaa is seen sticking her tongue out as she sported a red buttoned shirt with aviators while his said-to-be beau rocked a classic look with a denim shirt over a black tee and black sunglasses.

Check out Shaheer Sheikh's girlfriend's first-ever photo with him below:

Within a couple of hours of sharing, the picture was showered with heaps of praise by netizens as well as Shaheer's Television peers in the comment section of the post. The IG post has managed to win the hearts of many as it already garnered over 150k and 3000 comments in just two hours. Netizens were also all-praise about the rumoured love birds in the comment section of the post.

Take a look:

