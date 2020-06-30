Shaheer Sheikh's New Beard Look Post Comes With A Song From 'The Jungle Book'; See Pic

On June 29, actor Shaheer Sheikh shared a stunning picture of himself and flaunted his jawline. As seen in the photo, Shaheer poses for the camera in a poised way, and not to miss his beard that steals the show. Shaheer Sheikh's caption to the post read, "Jangal jangal baat chali hai... #yesorno #madMe."

Fans gushed to comment on Shaheer Sheikh's photo as his caption had a reference from 'The Jungle Book', from where he used the lyrics from the song, "Jangal jangal baat chali hai." Actor Ritvik Arora wrote, "The casting was so implicit, they even matched the hair growth." Whereas actor Lavanya Bhardwaj completed the song lyrics in Shaheer's caption and said, "Chaddi pahan ke phool khila hai."

Sharing another picture from his #madMe series, the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor posted a photo of himself with a crown on his head. Shaheer is seen donning the same outfit as the above picture. He wrote, "Every action of yours will have repercussions, every decision you make will change the course of your life, every good deed you do will be rewarded... maybe not the way you intended, but it will eventually happen. So you are the king of your life."

Shaheer Sheikh's career

Shaheer Sheikh is an Indian actor and model. He is best known for playing the role of warrior Arjun in Mahabharat, Dev Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Abir Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. In 2005 Sheikh made his television debut with his appearance in the show Sanya as Arjun Shekhawat. Ever since then, Shaheer Sheikh has been winning hearts with his impeccable acting in various daily soaps and shows.

Sheikh was lauded for his role in the television show, Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal. However, he rose to fame after playing the role of Dev in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. His on and off-screen camaraderie with co-star Erica Fernandes was much loved by fans. Along with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, he also appeared in many episodes as a guest in Indonesian television series. Shaheer's role in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat also did very well with the audience.

