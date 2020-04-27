'Mahabharat' Star Shaheer Sheikh Has A Fan From 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', Guess Who?

Shaheer Sheikh has mesmerised the audience with his indelible on-screen performances. Right from playing the role of charming Dev in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, to his role of Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Shaheer has come a long way. His social media posts too set the internet ablaze in no time. While many fans swoon over his impeccable charm, others also drop comments on his homely whereabouts. And now, Shaheer Sheikh has managed to woo one of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast.

Shaheer Sheikh's admirer from KZK team

In a recent fun chat with an entertainment portal, Pooja Banerjee was questioned about her thoughts on Shaheer from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. After which the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor expressed her fondness for Sheikh. Pooja Banerjee was seen playing the fun-game of-- 'Kill, hook up and marry', wherein she was given three names of actors from the TV fraternity and was then asked to choose likewise.

The options given to Pooja Banerjee were Shaheer Sheikh, Zain Imam, and Mohsin Khan. Pooja quickly made her choices. She chose to marry Shaheer Sheikh and expressed wanting to hook up with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin. She then killed Ek Bhram...Sarvagun Sampanna actor Zain Imam, as she did not know him personally. When quizzed about why she chose Shaheer first, Pooja Banerjee revealed that she knew the actor well.

For the unversed, Pooja Banerjee's Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Erica Fernandes shared screen space with Shaheer Sheikh in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. The serial is a massive hit and the duo's cute chemistry still remains fresh in the hearts of fans. While Erica plays the role of Sonakshi, Shaheer on the other hand essays the character of Dev- who is a complete momma's boy.

Check out Pooja Banerjee and Shaheer Sheikh's goofy picture here:

