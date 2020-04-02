Shaheer Sheikh Shoots For New Episodes Of 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' At Home

The recent coronavirus outbreak has taken the entire world by a storm. The government of India announced a lockdown due to which several shoots had to be cancelled. Many channels have already started airing previous episodes of shows due to the same. However, actor Shaheer Sheikh has a quirky idea.

ALSO READ | Know What 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Cast Is Up To In Times Of Quarantine

Shaheer Sheikh shoots from home

Many offices across the world have allowed employees to work from their homes amid the coronavirus outbreak. But now it seems like even the actors can do the same. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh is now shooting for new episodes of the show from his home.

ALSO READ | Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Actor Shaheer Sheikh Dons THIS Avatar, Ekta Calls Him Gorgeous

If recent media reports are to be believed, then Shaheer Sheikh has been busy shooting a few new episodes of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. These new episodes will be out for the viewers soon enough. Shaheer Sheikh even confirmed the same to an entertainment portal when quizzed about it. Fans of the actor and the show can now be thrilled as they will be treated to some new episodes of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

ALSO READ | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For March 10: Abir And Kunal's Master Plan

According to recent reports, Shaheer Sheikh’s brother is helping him with the shoots. Once the camera work is done, the same will be sent to the makers for editing before it hits the television screens. There have also been reports that a pregnancy track was to be introduced on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. However, due to the lockdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the same has been stalled.

ALSO READ | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update | March 23: Abir & Mishti Share Romantic Moment

Shaheer Sheikh is not the first actor to do so. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan has reportedly been doing the same. His brother too has been helping him with the shooting process. Both the shows are among the most-watched shows currently running on Hindi television and there is no doubt that fans will enjoy viewing new episodes of the show.

ALSO READ | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For February 20: Kuhu Gets Married First

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.