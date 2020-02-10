Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Actor Shaheer Sheikh Dons THIS Avatar, Ekta Calls Him Gorgeous

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh who essays the role of Abir on the show, recently shared a boomerang video where he can be seen dressed as a woman along with a dupatta wrapped around his head. He received hilarious responses for the video.

By the looks of the video, Shaheer is truly pulling off the look well. He has also opted for a pink lipstick coupled with kajal and eyeliner. The Mahabharat actor completed the look with a bindi on his forehead. While he received much praise for the look, TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's reaction to the video was unmissable.

Ekta had this epic reaction on Shaheer's video

Ekta could not stop herself from commenting 'Gorgeous' on the video. Apart from her, his co-star from the show, Vatsal Sheth also commented on the video. Talking about Shaheer's character, he plays the role of Abir Rajwansh on the show. His chemistry with his co-star Rhea Sharma who plays Mishti Maheshwari on the show is much loved by the fans.

The show is touted as a spin-off for the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The current track of the show is witnessing a major plot twist. Abir's mother has decided to accept Abir and Mishti's love.

Shaheer recently shared a romantic video from his show

Abir's mother has always been against Mishti. Shaheer also shared a beautiful video wherein he can be seen pulling off a romantic dance with his co-star Rhea Sharma. The video had all their fans put into a frenzy. The video has Shaheer looking handsome in a traditional attire whereas Rhea is looking pretty in a purple coloured lehenga.

The current plot will see the wedding festivities of Abir and Mishti begin in full swing after the latter calls off her wedding with Nishant. Shaheer was earlier seen in popular shows like Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Daastan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali and Navya.

Image Courtesy: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram, Ekta Kapoor Instagram

