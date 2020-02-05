'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update Feb 5: Naira And Surekha Quarrel

In the February 5 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Surekha learned about Abhishek blackmailing Kush and Luv. Naira got worried about Kairav’s changing behaviour. She had a quarrel with Surekha saying she would keep Kairav and Vansh away from the brothers.

Naira is worried about Trisha

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 5 episode began with Naira and Kartik praising Kairav for having the courage to apologise. She then asked him to play with Vansh. Kartik and Naira discussed Kairav and Naira blamed herself again for Trisha’s condition. Kartik asked her to stop blaming herself since he was equally responsible for looking after Trisha.

Surekha learns about the blackmail

Meanwhile, Surekha asked Luv why was Abhishek blackmailing them. Luv told him only the half-truth that Trisha had slapped him and Abhishek threatened to viral it on social media. Surekha started crying and asked why would Abhishek blackmail them since he was from a good family. When Surekha asked how much money did he want, Luv said ₹10 lakhs. Surekha said she would give a cheque to Abhishek for the amount but only after Trisha came back home. Just then she saw Naira at the door and made an excuse that she was giving Luv and Kush money for their photography course.

The teacher complains about Kairav

Later, Naira asked Kartik if he would have kachoris. Kartik reminded her that the next day was Valentine’s Day. They began to recall their past moments together. Just then Kairav came and created a scene about not keeping his own plate calling it a girl’s work. Naira got shocked at his behaviour. Kartik also received a call from Kairav’s school teacher. She complained about Kairav’s changed behaviour saying it was not a healthy sign. Kairav was also apparently teaching this to other boys in his school. Kartik apologised and said they would lesson Kairav on it.

Naira and Kartik teach a lesson to Kairav

Naira began to get worried for Kairav too. She told Kartik that they had to teach manners to Kairav. Naira and Kartik went in front of Kairav and began to mock-fight. In their own way, they explained him not to differentiate between girls and boys. Kairav learned his lesson and left. Naira then pointed out that Kairav and Vansh are learning all this from Luv and Kush. She decided to talk to the brothers.

Surekha and Naira have a quarrel

Later, Luv hit a servant with a ball in front of Kairav. Akhilesh commented that Luv and Kush were spoiled. Surekha, however, defended her sons saying that Kairav and Vansh should not be with teenage boys all day. Naira said Surekha was right, Kairav and Vansh would not hang out with them at least until they are sensible enough not to pick up bad habits. Surekha got angry and accused Naira of hinting that Luv and Kush would spoil Kairav. They have an argument and Naira left from there. The episode ended here.

